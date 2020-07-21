The last few months have been a wild ride for me.
I never dreamed this health crisis would hang on and keep dragging out. The first couple months, I welcomed slowing down and living a more simple life. I thought it would be over in a couple months.
At first, I thought this is no big deal for me.
While my two small businesses have come to a screeching halt, they were already slowing down as I welcomed my retirement. It seemed like part of the plan. Then it hit me. I have never dealt with this much emotional uncertainty in my entire life.
I’ve had my share of life challenges, but nothing prepared me for this. I have lost so much of what I created regarding lifestyle, social life, volunteer work and fun activities. It started to really sink in that I had to make some major changes in how I got my needs met.
I did that a few weeks ago, and it has really made a difference.
Living a life on the computer doesn’t work for me. I tried a few things, but they just left me feeling frustrated and disappointed.
As the health crisis continued, I began to have a difficult time wondering how I would find meaning and purpose along with connection.
Living alone, I was aware that isolation is not healthy. I have some pretty solid self-care practices in place, so I rely on them for my foundation. Yet, I was going into despair in spite of my best efforts to stay connected to family and friends.
To find some way to stay well and enjoy my life, I turned to an old hobby of mine, gardening, with help from some friends.
I’m a member of the Queen Bees Garden Club at my condo, and spontaneously, with no planning, we started some garden projects while the weather was still cool. Lots of residents pitched in, and we got more done in a few weeks than we had in a few years.
It helped that people had time on their hands. They were taking initiative and just stepping up. It was amazing.
All our vegetable garden beds were taken and planted quickly. Local nurseries were selling out hours after trucks delivered plants and other gardening supplies. Gardening was catching on and gaining in popularity like never before.
Branches were piling up high on curbs as we cleared brush from our yard. Trees got pruned that had needed it for years. When that was all well in hand, I ended up with five garden areas to care for, and I couldn’t have been happier.
When that slowed down, I needed more time with soil and plants, so I volunteered for weeding at a Community Supported Agriculture farm. As the weather got hotter, I would go earlier to take advantage of the cooler mornings. It’s about a 30-minute drive through our beautiful countryside.
One day a week, I’m in charge of the blueberry patch, which has five very long rows of bushes and lots and lots of crab grass. I really had no idea what I was getting myself into.
Each week I go and hack away at the weeds, getting bug bites, chasing deer flies and sweating. The occasional toad or spider that I unearth is greeted with a fond hello.
I also get the peace of being way out in the country, on an organic farm that seems very far away from the troubles of the world. Working away, I get the instant gratification that comes with physical labor well done.
Bird song keeps me company and reassures me that all was well. The air is clean. There are no schedules, no computers, no phones and no worries. Just a couple of bee hives that I found added another life form to observe.
I got to watch the blossoms form and get pollinated by the bees. The berries are now selling with life. I feel proud that I was able to make a contribution to their growth. Little by little, I’m clearing the soil so the bushes can thrive. Who knew weed pulling could be so satisfying?
I check out the other fields each time I visit. I’m amazed at how fast things grow. The life force that is in plants is amazing.
The growth and change I see in a week’s time is fascinating. Mother Earth gives us these wonderful life sustaining foods.
I get to remember what matters in life. It’s the simple things. And fresh, wonderful organic veggies, and berries, are my pay in exchange for my labor.
Each week, I look forward to my work at the farm. Each week I leave feeling grounded and happy with the belief that life will go on in spite of our current challenges.
Gardening and farming have become my saving graces. Chatting with neighbors and farmer Beth and seeing her toddler are a nice bonus too.