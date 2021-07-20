For many years, I was involved with technology. Enthusiastically.
But recently those views have been changing as a result of concerns for my health and well-being – as well that of all living beings. After all, I am a living, breathing, organism affected by electromagnetic fields and other consequences of technological progress.
As I’ve watched technology grow and change, I now find ways to avoid it. Technology helps make some things easier, but it is also dehumanizing our culture.
I have a master’s degree in educational technology, and my first experience with the harm caused by technology and corporations was as the computer teacher for a small school district in northern New Mexico. That district had a financial windfall from a strip mining company.
The company also gave the district a tailings pond behind a new high school that was supposed to be a recreational lake. Tailings are the byproducts of processing ore.
Instead of encouraging interaction with nature, the pond poisoned their water. The town eventually qualified as a Superfund site, based on high cancer rates and developmental issues with their children.
But I continued to have a love affair with technology as an educational tool. I began selling Apple computers for a dealer in Albuquerque, and believe me, they rolled out the red carpet. I was their only tech person in most of the school districts.
Later, I became a partner in a small business and helped automate the office I managed.
I felt like I had really become successful as defined by my salary. But I was also working many long hours and didn’t have much time for family or friends.
The toll technology was taking on me got worse when WiFi was introduced.
I noticed that when I worked on my computer, it just felt exhausting and there was very little about my work I enjoyed. It was more and more difficult to sustain the human connections that I had made over the years. I felt chained to my desk.
Some people are finding WiFi makes them sick, and schools in many countries in Europe are returning to wired internet because of health concerns. I have gone back to wired, as well, and have taken precautions with my smartphone.
It seems I live in a soup of electromagnetic fields. I am already chemically sensitive as a result of pesticide exposure, and the last thing I need is more pressure from the environment causing imbalance.
We seem to embrace the latest and the greatest with so many things before we really know what the full ramifications are. And technology seems to have increased the pressure to perform faster, resulting in less efficiency.
The new buzz word is data. Data can be used to “prove” whatever we want it to based on who is paying for the research. I wonder what is happening to our ability to trust our innate wisdom and knowledge gained over millennia.
My need to stay connected with others is energetic. I enjoy face-to-face connections, and our overdependence on technology concerns me.
Am I an extension of a machine or is the machine and extension of me? No machine is as complex as a human being. It doesn’t have a heart.
I recently asked my condo neighbors to turn off their modem at night. Turning off WiFi when not using it is a help, too. They thanked me for asking them, as they said they hadn’t thought about that.
We restore our health with good quality, and quantity, of sleep. Some simple choices can go a long way toward having a healthier life.