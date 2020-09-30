From time to time we are asked to rate our purchases. Anyone else submit the one for 2020? I marked “Definitely would not recommend.”
Nobody at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce actually placed an order for this 2020, and certainly not one with the unwelcome features that arrived early in the year. Clearly, there was a mix-up in the shipping room.
We had plans. Big plans. Exciting plans.
But plans are plans, and we have this winter to improve on them for an even better season in 2021!
We all look forward to the return of our many popular chamber-sponsored events such as Egg-Stravaganza, Hometown Days, Music on Main, Concerts in the Park and Fall Fest. We are also planning for more great social and educational events that have been missed this year.
As soon as we are able, we will be resuming our Business to Business Networking Lunches, Business Before Nine and Lunch and Learn professional development programs. But, in the meantime, we have adapted and pivoted, like everyone, and created new virtual programming to serve our members.
Doing the best we could with the hand and masks we were dealt in 2020, the chamber had a terrific golf outing and a farmers’ market that grew in both the number of vendors and customers! Both members and the community welcomed these opportunities to be outdoors.
Chamber members demonstrated their determination to stay strong as they innovated to meet the challenges of the pandemic, expanding their services to sidewalks and parking lots and offering additional delivery services and new creative ways to serve their consumers, as well as offering additional accommodations to the public.
We saw continued optimism as new businesses opened in Verona this past year. We welcomed Icki Sticki, North and South Seafood and Smokehouse, El Charro Mexican Grill, Festival Foods, Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin and Leisure Owl Travel, just to name a few. And, 2021 looks promising, as many new developments are underway throughout our city.
As normalcy returns, so, too will Verona’s role as a sports hub.
In 2021, we will continue to be an important loop in the Ironman competition and to host AmFam Senior PGA Champions Tournament and numerous baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, hockey and bow hunting tournaments and games, all of which keep us active throughout the year. And of course, currently and in the future, we can always take great pride in the fact that we are an Ice Age Trail Community and have many hiking and biking trails for all to use.
We are certain that entertainment will return in 2021 and have something for everyone.
In the coming year, we anticipate you will be able catch great local and regional talent at places like Wisconsin Brewing, Fisher King Winery, Hop Haus and Tuvalu. Local talent will be on display at Verona Area Community Theater, and you can catch big name acts presented by the Verona Area Performing Arts Series (if you get your tickets early enough).
Our library programs are outstanding. And the library has done a fantastic job turning many of these programs into virtual offerings. They feature a wide range of subjects, both interesting and informative. And it’s in just the perfect peaceful and Wright setting.
Anyone who needs additional evidence of our community’s vibrancy and bright future needs only drive by the site Verona’s new high school, which is waiting for students as soon as it is feasible.
We are blessed.