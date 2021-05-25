The summer reading program usually brings heaps of kids and teens to the library, checking out books, attending performances, story times, and other events, and hanging out in the air conditioning. The pandemic suddenly changed the plans for 2020, when staff switched gears to develop an online reading program and present virtual programs and performances.
The summer of 2021 will look more like last summer than the summers of the past, based on the uncertainties that COVID-19 presents, particularly among children. But given the challenges of student learning during the pandemic, this summer will be an important opportunity for families to keep kids reading, and to avoid the “summer slump.”
The reading program will once again be available through software called Beanstack, which families can access either via the web at veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or an app. Kids ages five and under may log the books that are read to them, while kids ages five and up and teens will track the minutes that they’re reading, which rewards readers for their effort, no matter their reading level. Meeting reading goals earns each reader coupons for local restaurants like Culver’s, Pizza Ranch and Buffalo Wild wings, passes to places like the Dane County Fair and Eugster’s, plus free books.
Participants may also choose to do suggested activities through Beanstack such as “Ask a grown-up to tell you about a favorite childhood memory” or “Try a new food.” Each completed activity earns a ticket that may be entered into grand prize drawings for prizes like a Nintendo Switch Lite, pool parties at local hotels, and $50 gift cards to Kismet Books, Icki Sticki, Culver’s, and Vitense Golfland.
The summer 2021 theme, “Tails and Tales,” offers an opportunity for some virtual animal-themed events. The majority of library programs will remain virtual, including story times and craft projects for younger kids; STEAM, LEGO, Minecraft, Dungeons and Dragons, crafts, coding, and book clubs for older kids; and Dungeons and Dragons, crafts, and special one-time programs for teens.
An outdoor story time is being planned for the grassy area behind the library. Participants will be asked to remain socially distanced while librarians will lead families in our first live story times in over a year! A few outdoor programs are in the works for older kids and teens as well. Check out our calendar at veronapubliclibrary.org for more details.
Pages from a picture book can be found displayed along a path near the library’s parking lot. This popular display has returned this spring with a story called “Ready, Steady, Mo!” by Mo Farah. Stories will be switched every 4–6 weeks through the fall.
Since we reopened the library in April, it has been wonderful to see people, and especially families, in the building again. We recently added more open hours and look forward to reopening the children’s area in the future.
In the meantime, a large selection of kids’ books are available for browsing in the center area of the library. Our youth services librarians are also available to pull specific books or gather materials on a topic for you.
Our popular librarian’s choice service will continue through the summer. Anyone, kids through adults, may fill out a form found on our web page to request certain types of materials. Librarians will choose selections for the requestor, which has been a fun opportunity for staff to pass along favorites to patrons.
One parent described her daughter’s experience with Librarian’s Choice on Facebook as this, “Yesterday, I picked up our first Librarian’s choice request, completed for my 5 year old. She loves books and we have been missing the library. Let me tell you, I was astonished by the giant stack of books that was waiting for me when I pulled up! I left the stack on our kitchen table, the first thing to be seen when someone walked into the house.
The amazement was real when she walked into the house and asked if they were all for her. She was giddy with excitement all night and declared “if you need me, I will be over here with my books.” Her “library” has now been carefully sorted into piles based on topics. Thank you for the wonderful books you picked for us!”
As restrictions loosen and pre-pandemic activities start again for kids and teens, should adults prioritize reading this summer as much as they would have during the pandemic or in the past, now that they finally have more chances to do other activities?
We may never fully know how the changes in schooling and socialization have impacted kids’ and teens’ learning during this time. But the skill of reading remains as important as ever. A recent study of more than 1 million kids in the UK and Ireland, the annual What Kids Are Reading report from Renaissance Learning, showed that children actually read longer and more challenging books during lockdown, given the chance and time to immerse themselves in books.
Keeping that momentum going could make a big difference in kids’ reading ability and knowledge as we move forward.