We’ve all seen classic romantic comedy scenes when the sleepy husband rolls over to kiss his wife in the morning only to be met with a big fat kiss from his dog, or when he steps outside his home right into a heap of dog poop.
These were some of many real-life movie reenactments I had over the course of a quick weekend escape to the beach with my dogs. It was a lot of trouble, but completely worthwhile.
Our dogs, Candy and Canelo (caramel in English), are a real life Tom and Jerry. They are such complements to each other.
Canelo is the better hunter, but Candy runs faster. Canelo is the nervous, barking protector dog and Candy will come right up to you, smother you with kisses and pass out on your lap. Candy is female but pees like a male; Canelo is male but pees like a female.
The comparisons are endless and goofy, however, it’s the cutest when they play. Candy is the bigger dog and Canelo is alway trying to push her around. Candy doesn’t back down, though.
When they get into it, it’s like a wrestling match. Pushing, shoving, nipping, and then they take off chasing each other. You’ll have Candy chasing Canelo across the house and then two seconds later Candy will come running back, pursued by Canelo.
If we open the doors, they’ll literally run laps around the house.
They’d kept our spirits up so much during the pandemic that we decided to experiment and take them to the beach. We took our previous dog to the beach once, and he didn’t like it so we weren’t sure what we’d be in for.
First thing we found out is Candy gets car sick.
If she doesn’t have her head out the window, it’s only a matter of time before she gets nauseated and vomits. It was more than three hours to the beach, and the 10 minutes we closed the windows for the AC, she lost her composure. Thankfully, we got her head out the window just in time.
We also found out she is terrified of stairs. Our rental was on the second floor, and she sat at the bottom for almost 30 minutes before she got the courage to come up.
Candy also has a thing for chickens, in that she likes them dead. On our way to the beach, she caused a scandal when she went after a bunch of hens in the road.
She is typically obedient, but we learned that when it’s birds, nothing is certain. Luckily, she didn’t get any, but I did have to retrieve her collar from a barbed wire fence that she tore through in pursuit.
Once we got there, they went nuts with all the sounds and smells, and the water was like lava for them. The tide would come in, and they would be as close to the line as they could without actually getting wet.
I always thought it was cats that hated the water, but every Costa Rican dog I’ve had detests getting wet. Candy will go and hide and Canelo makes a horrendous scream like he’s being stabbed every time we bathe him. I was hopeful the ocean would ease their paranoia.
Eventually, they succumbed and let their paws get a little wet just so they could be with us in the water.
Canelo got clingy with us, and one time tried to swim out to us when there was no way he would have made it. So we found out in a do-or-die situation he’ll get wet.
Candy, no. She was perfectly content laying on the beach and watching our things for us.
When we weren’t in the water, we’d walk up and down the beach with Canelo at our side and Candy way up ahead greeting all the people and animals on the beach. Canelo usually would be right with her, but he was spooked by the immensity of the beach.
Every time Candy would get too far ahead, we’d call for her to come back and Canelo would go chase her, like he was scolding her for getting too far ahead.
We hit the beach hard in the morning and then went back to the rental and pool. The dogs got showered and then crashed hard the rest of the day while we lounged in the pool. You could tell they were thankful because we put them to sleep in the kitchen only to wake up to them snuggled in bed with us.
I can’t remember how many times I was caught with my jaw dropped watching what they would do over the course of our trip. I actually thought Canelo would steal the show, as he is more defensive and nervous, which in turn can make him lose control of his bladder, but he did just fine playing second fiddle to his older sister.
It was a refreshing experience, and they’ve probably earned a spot on all our future trips to the beach. I just don’t know if I could go to a beach without them. It would be too boring.
As long as we don’t drive when it’s raining and check for hens before our walks, we’ll be guaranteed to be entertained.