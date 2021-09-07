Life is a series of milestones.
I remember the excitement of childhood birthdays and the ensuing parties. To say you were 9 years old (and not 8) and being around friends and family to declare it gave a sense of accomplishment. The bar was pretty low. As long as you were alive, you were guaranteed success.
That starts to change as you get older, though.
In high school, the big milestones were getting your driver's license and graduating. Those required a little more than just survival, as you had to work to achieve those things. High school and then college required academic chops, and then finding a job and a life partner required another set of skills.
I had been on that path my whole life, and while not doing things exactly as I planned, there was always a workaround. I had the degrees, a spouse, a house, and a job. I was checking off the life boxes as they came to me, however there was one that humbled me in my early days in Costa Rica I recently redeemed.
One of the very first Costa Rica parent meetings I presented at for a high school exchange put me on the hot seat. I looked very baby-faced and the parents were not shy about expressing their concerns. Who would my child stay with? What clothes to pack? How to get passports?
I was managing to return every serve until we got to talking about the host families and one parent asked me: “Dustin, do you have children?” to which I replied “No.” I knew what he was getting at. How could I understand the weight of their decision to send their children to live with families abroad if I had never been in their shoes?
They say having children is a total game-changer. Like, getting married is one thing, but kids are a whole other level. I’ve seen friends and family become parents and you see how it changes them and while I can comprehend it, I never believed I’d have the authority to comment on it until I actually became a parent.
Well, that milestone was finally put to rest a few weeks ago when my son was born.
I remember the excitement of finding out we were pregnant and trying to suppress that excitement knowing that we had at least seven months before we’d actually become parents. As my wife’s stomach grew, it didn’t seem real. We had been to countless baby showers, and even became godparents, but it just didn’t seem like now it would be our turn.
He did end up coming a week earlier than expected. That morning my wife started getting contractions and the doctor told us to pack our bags and get to the hospital. We got situated in the delivery room and when my son came out I froze.
Very few times am I caught speechless and whenever I’m in a new situation in a foreign country I’m always getting involved and asking questions. This time though, I think I went into shock or some kind of hypnosis seeing my son for the first time.
When the moment arrived, it was almost as if I transversed a universe. Like going from BC to AC or pre March 2020 to post March 2020. This was clear cut. I remember being nervous at my wedding, but there had been a rehearsal for that. We had taken a marriage course. Seeing your son born before your eyes? There’s no playbook for what comes next.
I thought to myself. That baby, that’s mine? We made that? What do I do with it?
The doctor must have noticed I was in a trance and asked “Dad, do you want to hold your son?” When I took him in my arms that’s when it felt real, and I could face that parent from years ago and tell him that yes, I have a child.
What was actually going through my mind was a bit different though. I have held babies before, but it would be for a moment and then they’d go back to their parents. Holding him for the first time though it dawned on me that I was his safety net. There was no giving him back to his parents, the buck stopped with my wife and I.
That’s when my world changed.
It’s been a couple weeks and we still can’t take our eyes off of him. Even when we’re up at 3 a.m. changing his diaper or feeding him, the tiredness and exhaustion all feels worth it. I don’t think I can go toe-to-toe with any parent quite yet, but it feels good to join the club.
We don’t know if we’ll be making multiple entries into the club, but it’ll be game on the next time a parent asks me if I know what it’s like to have a daughter, or multiple kids.