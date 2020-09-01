A few weeks ago, a friend of mine announced her child had come out as non-binary. For those even more out of touch than me, the overly simplified explanation is the child does not identify as male or female.
I’m fine with that.
The child chose a new, more gender-neutral name and adopted a different look from what I remember.
Great. I want everyone to be happy and comfortable.
The child uses the pronouns “they” and “their.”
I struggle with this one.
I will do my best to respect this, but it’s not easy. In my mind, the grammar doesn’t work, and it clanks in my ear like a sixth-grade trumpet player attempting, “What Do You Do With A Drunken Sailor,” for the first time.
My brain says “they” should be two people, not one.
I feel good that my struggle with pronouns is the only struggle I have with any of this. Otherwise, I am completely on board and supportive of this person and the many LGBTQ+ people I know.
For some people, that won’t be enough.
I recognize it is not up to me, but I’d have preferred the creation of an entirely new pronoun, not unlike the way “Ms.” came into widespread use when I was a kid.
I remember many people reacting negatively to Ms. when I was younger, my mother among them. She hated it, and still does. She prefers to be Mrs.
To each their own.
I don’t hate “they,” and I will use it respectfully, but it is difficult for me. If I had been in charge, I’d have suggested the new pronoun “e.” It’s not he or she. It’s for everyone. “Pat’s coming, but e might be late.”
I’ve had the same experience with the recent downtown and national protests. I can check off a long list of boxes where I am on the protesters’ side.
Systemic racism? Yep. I’ve never been on the receiving end, but I’ve seen it in action. People should be mad about it.
Confederate monuments? I’m a Civil War enthusiast, and I’m all for tearing them down.
Defund the police? OK, but in order to win hearts and minds I’d call it something else that more clearly explains the goals and the concept.
According to some, I’m not a good ally because I have an opinion that deviates slightly from the party line.
I’ve been told as much. It’s not my role as an old white man to question. Leave the terminology to the aggrieved.
And therein lies the problem.
President Obama was fond of saying “let’s not let the perfect be the enemy of the good.” As I watch the news and my Facebook feed these days it seems sometimes the perfect is the enemy of the nearly perfect and the only thing some people will accept.
This worries me.
We are at a moment in history where a great awakening is on the horizon. Old wrongs can be righted. People gain perspective on things and events they might not have had before, as they realize there is more than one way to look at the past and the present.
With education, kindness and a little luck, many attitudes and the people who hold them can change for the better.
It is a change that has been too long in coming.
But moving this mountain will require the help of everyone who is willing to carry a stone.
I am willing to carry a large stone, provided I’m not unwanted due to a grammatical struggle or a minor difference of opinion.
Several people I know are more inclined to throw stones than carry them.
Some of them will never change. Others I have hope for, but they will never come along if the catalyst for opening their eyes and hearts is a browbeating with a staff of rigid orthodoxy.
Let’s start by thanking folks for taking any stone they are willing to carry, even if we think they can do more. Maybe they will take a bigger load on the next trip.
It might not be as fast as some like, but it is how mountains are moved.