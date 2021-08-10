When my wife insisted I take her to last week’s Avett Brothers concert at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, I got a pleasant surprise.
The opening act was country music legend Willie Nelson.
Over the past several years I have been on a quest to watch legendary musical acts I have never seen before perform live. My requirements are not that I be a big fan of the singer or band — it is more the experience of seeing people whose songs have been part of the fabric of my life.
Some of the performers I’ve seen recently are Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, James Taylor, and Hall & Oates, and being in the same room with these people is far different than listening to the radio, not unlike the way standing in front of a famous work of art tops viewing pictures of it in a textbook or magazine.
Admittedly, I might not have purchased tickets to a Willie Nelson concert. While I enjoy classic country music, it was more my parents’ taste than my own. The fact he was opening for the Avetts was a lucky break — a chance encounter with a legend I would not otherwise have paid to see.
Willie’s status as the opening act struck several people in the audience as odd, including me. In the realm of living country music legends, Willie has few peers. Legends usually don’t open the show.
But once Willie started to play, it became clear why he is no longer the headlining act. He opened the set with the song “Whiskey River,” and all of his 88 years were immediately apparent. His voice was weak. He seemed winded. He occasionally spoke the lyrics he was famous for singing.
I have great empathy for Willie. I am about two-thirds his age, but I am already finding a number of my skills aren’t what they once were. For example, I was never a great golfer, but I was once pretty good. Lately, however, the game is a struggle.
Perhaps more analogous, when I was younger I was a pretty good singer, performing in a barbershop quartet and in school performances. At age 57, I can hit neither the high nor low notes I once could, and a long song leaves me feeling like I just ran the 400-meter dash.
When you consider Willie has had several bad habits I never had, it is amazing he is performing at all.
At first I was kind of sad listening to Willie perform. How many times have I watched athletes play one too many seasons, or a once chart-topping musician release an album of mediocre music?
I wondered if this was a last gasp at musical relevancy or a big paycheck. It was a good thing I was really there to see the headliners.
By the second song, however, I realized something else.
The crowd of Willie fans didn’t care if he couldn’t belt out the lyrics like he once did. They were just happy to see him. Many of them were willing to sing along with him, as if helping a friend with a twisted ankle to the nearest safe spot.
About half way through his set Willie sang “On the Road Again,” a song which contains the lyrics “the life I love is making music with my friends, I can’t wait to get on the road again.”
Though I had heard this song hundreds of times in my life, I’m not sure I completely understood it until just that moment.
He really meant it.
Willie was living out what he sang, and the crowd was happy to share the experience. What a blessing that must be.
I’m not vain enough to ever think I’ll have the impact of someone like Willie Nelson, but watching him gave me a new appreciation for doing the things I truly enjoy. Maybe someday I’ll hit it big with my writing, but if I don’t, knowing that every now and again someone gets a smile out of one of these columns will keep me cranking them out every few weeks or so.
And maybe I’ll catch lightning in a bottle on the golf course and finally score a sub-par round or a hole in one. As for my singing, well, that boat has sailed but I’m fine singing to my granddaughter.
It is important to be living “the life I love.”
Willie Nelson kind of drove that point home to me, though, Ironically, I might not have noticed if he’d been more in tune.