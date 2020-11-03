The Verona Public Library, like most places these days, looks and operates a little differently from how it did before the pandemic.
But behind the masks and the plexiglass are the same helpful library staff that want to answer your questions and help you find your next favorite read. We are still here to provide the best services and resources we can.
Our Story Room that was once filled every morning with energetic kiddos and families is now a staging area for to-go crafts and curbside pick-up. The Community Room that used to be a meeting place for community groups and library events has been temporarily repurposed as the headquarters for library materials check-in and book quarantine.
Like all businesses and public facilities, we are trying to balance safety and service. In addition to wearing masks, social distancing, enforcing building capacity limits and sanitizing, the library also is providing “express service” to encourage shorter visits and less contact. People can come in for quick visits to pick up their holds, browse the new books, use a computer, or the copier.
If the public health crisis worsens this fall and winter, we might need to make changes but our goal is to provide as much as we can as safely as we can.
If you’re not sure what you want to read next, we can make a recommendation. You can fill out our Librarians Choice form on our website or call the library and we can hand select some new books for you based on your likes and dislikes. Then you can arrange to pick up your books inside the library or through curbside pickup.
This month, we also launched new software so that you can schedule your own curbside pick up appointments online through our website. And while we can’t gather together to hear an author or a speaker in person right now, we are still offering those types of programs virtually.
In the next few weeks, we will be expanding our Wi-Fi into the library parking lot, which will give people another option to get online without needing to come inside the building.
And as the days get chillier and you need more indoor entertainment, don’t forget we also have a free puzzle exchange. You don’t need to check them out or return them, and you can request them through curbside pickup by calling the library. If you have some you’ve already finished and still have all the pieces, feel free drop them off at the library.
The library staff and I are all looking forward to the day when we can welcome you all back to browse the stacks at your leisure and gather a bunch of parents and children in the Story Room and read and sing together.
It looks like we have a way to go yet before we get back to that, but between now and then, we are doing all we can to get you the books, movies, games and information you need.
If you ever have any questions, just give us a call; we are here to help.