Over the last few weeks, I’ve felt saddened by the oppression, aggression and racism seen across the country, including despicable and hateful acts right here in Dane County.
While many in America have recently had their eyes, minds and hearts opened to the reality of racism in America, the truth is this is not new.
Today’s struggle is fueled by systematic and historical racism, and the institutional and purposeful protection of white supremacy. We can and should make better choices based on a set of shared values in pursuit of equitable outcomes.
George Floyd was murdered in plain sight after he was presumed guilty of merely passing a counterfeit $20 bill. He and so many others were victims of prejudice that we must intentionally challenge and the bad policies and practices that we must reform.
If I were accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, the reaction would likely be “Oh, it’s OK, he surely didn’t know.” I enjoy the privilege of a presumption of innocence because I’m a white male married to a white woman and we live in the suburbs.
I wouldn’t have a knee on my neck, and I therefore have the privilege of breathing, so I choose to use my breath to say Black lives matter.
Those of us with privilege also have to give up that privilege and do hard work in pursuit of equity.
I represent the city and town of Verona on the Dane County Board, a job I strive to do in accordance with my values: empathy for others, fairness in processes, equity in outcomes, service to community and progress in the face of challenge. There is so much progress we must make beyond just saying Black lives matter.
As a member of the County Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee, I’ve focused on improving equity in individual and public health outcomes. I’ve worked for improving the quality of childcare provided in Dane County, especially for children of color and those from low-income households.
I’m also advocating for federal CARES Act funding to help organizations that serve people of color who are struggling during the dual public health and economic crises brought on by COVID-19.
Dane County and every level of government must comprehensively make our policies explicitly anti-racist and anti-oppressive. It’s past time to reform the laws, regulations, processes, practices and norms that were consciously designed to protect and sustain white supremacy.
Ensuring public safety is a primary function of government, and we must keep Verona and Dane County safe in a way that does not oppress and discriminate against some and does not create fear and trauma.
We should divert more people from court to restorative justice programs and drug and mental health treatment, collect and analyze demographic data on arrests and police interaction, rethink the role of policing in schools and rethink the role of a humane jail not only as a holding cell but also its programs to help people return safely and successfully to the community.
We also have to explore all of the systems and policies beyond policing and the criminal justice system that provide for safe, healthy, and thriving communities. Let’s shift tax advantages from corporations and the very wealthy to adequately fund a functional and comprehensive economic security system that includes:
• A guaranteed income through work;
• A tax code that encourages work and helps people with disabilities and the elderly whom we do not expect to work;
• Stronger collective bargaining and generous paid leave for workers;
• A free public education from Pre-K through college or a tech school;
• Affordable, quality and stable housing;
• Long-term care for our elders; and
• High-quality health and mental health care.
Dane County can’t do all of this alone. And if our leaders holding power in the Legislature, Congress, and the White House don’t work on reform, we have a chance to hold them accountable in upcoming elections.
If we put empathy, fairness, service, and progress first in this work, we will make great strides toward equitable outcomes.