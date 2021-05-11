Vaccine providers in Dane County, across the state

Area pharmacies

Prepare to join wait lists at local pharmacies or schedule your appointment a few weeks in advance.

• Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, 3050 Cahill Main, Suite No. 6, Fitchburg: Join the online waitlist at whatagreatpharmacy.wordpress.com

• Hometown Pharmacy, in Verona, Oregon, Belleville, Madison, Waunakee, Sun Prairie, outside of Dane County: Register online at hometownpharmacyrx.com

• McGlynn Pharmacy, 100 E. Main St., Stoughton: Join waitlist online at mcglynnrx.com

• Walgreens, various locations in and out of Dane County: Register online

• Walmart, various locations in and out of Dane County: Register online

Community-based vaccination clinics (all outside Dane County)

Register online with the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry or call 1-844-684-1064.

• Douglas County: UW-Superior Wessman Arena, Superior

• La Crosse County: UW-La Crosse, La Crosse

• Marathon County: Northcentral Technical College, Wausau

• Racine County: Regency Mall, Racine

• Rock County: Blackhawk Technical College, Janesville

Health care providers

Some healthcare providers will vaccinate you, even if you are not a current patient.

• Access Community Health Centers: Patients only; call (608) 443-5480

• Group Health Cooperative: Sign up through GHC’s MyChart app or fill out online interest form at ghcscw.com

• SSM Health: Call (608) 250-1222 for appointments or schedule online

• Stoughton Health: Join the waiting list at stoughtonhealth.com

• UW Health: Call (608) 720-5295 or schedule online at coronavirus.uwhealth.org

Mass vaccination clinics

Online registration available at: vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/

• Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison: Call 1-844-684-1064 or register online

• Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee: Call 1-414-286-6800 or register online

• University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, register online