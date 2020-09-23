Lance Moran wants the public to envision a scenario in which medical personnel show up in their driveway, able to treat them with an annual influenza vaccine inside their home.
That is what the founder of Vaccine Mobile and licensed pharmacist in Wisconsin, has begun to do in the Verona — and surrounding — communities. Moran started Vaccine Mobile in January and he has been able to serve surrounding Dane county communities with flu vaccinations ever since, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with providing patients with the flu vaccination, Moran said they are also certified by Medicare for when the coronavirus vaccination is available, and will be able to distribute that to patients as well.
“Interestingly enough I started this business in January never even hearing of the coronavirus,” he said. “It just made the business model make even more sense to vaccinate people safely in their own residence.”
Vaccine Mobile primarily works with skilled nursing facilities, community based retirement facilities and senior apartment complexes, including individual residences Moran said.
The business models primary goal is to serve the high risk elderly Medicare population, Moran said. Medicare patients are covered 100% for the influenza vaccination. If a person does not have Medicare, they can bill the vaccination for cash.
“All of our providers are licensed pharmacists.” he said. “So they are able to provide injections safely with personal protective equipment.”
With all that in place, Moran said they are having flu clinics that will provide shots to medicare recipients in various locations. Right now they are looking into a couple more locations, one including the Goodman Center in Madison and looking to open that in October.
The business is also working to expand its charitable efforts.
One new event he is also working on is with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is to assist them with writing a grant.
The grant money is being offered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and titled “Improving Influenza Vaccination Rates through Community Outreach.”
The grant will provide educational programs for underserved, at-risk populations raising awareness for the importance of immunizations. Moran said his team is working closely with a physician instructor at UW Health and his group of medical students.
And while the business is primarily focused on the Dane county area, Moran believes they will eventually have pharmacist providers throughout the state of Wisconsin.
“The goal is to make this a franchise at some point,” he said.
To sign up to be a patient of Vaccine Mobile, individuals can go to the website vaccinemobile.com. There, individuals will be able to fill out a form and provide their medicare information and Vaccine Mobile will get in touch with them to set-up an appointment.
“No prescription required.” he said “No visit to the doctor,” he said.