The Sow’s Ear 125 S. Main St. Opened: 2000 Number of employees: 15 Coffees brewed: Ancora (Madison), Wonderstate (Viroqua), Brewhaha (Spring Green) Bakery items: Madison Sourdough, Rolling Pin (Fitchburg), Looking Glass (Madison) Most popular items: brewed coffee, caramello, mocha, prosciutto melt, tuna melt, house-made chicken salad Newest items: Looking Glass Bakery goods, the store’s pantry has seasonal items including bouquets of fresh native flowers, cotton yarns Items sold besides coffee: pantry section, local books, yarns including those handmade by local yarn makers Other features, shared by owner Debra Errington: homemade foods such as made-from-scratch salad dressings, friendly staff who become friends with a lot of the customers, a community environment people hang out and meet other people, the outdoor space

Tuvalu 300 S. Main St. Opened: 2007 Number of employees: 10 Coffees brewed: Just Coffee (Madison) Bakery items: Clasen’s (Middleton), Rolling Pin (Fitchburg) Most popular items: quiche, ham and swiss or feta and spinach croissants, 24-hour cold brewed coffee, honey vanilla latte, basil lemonade Newest items: Chocolates from The Chocolate Caper (Oregon), some pre-pandemic menu items will return “in the near future” including turkey cheddar croissant, California turkey sandwich, caprese sandwich Items sold besides coffee: art on consignment from local artists, fair trade gifts, local honey Other features, shared by owner Shelly Kubly: organic coffee and teas, fair trade or locally made gifts, community meeting room, catering, they grow their own basil for the basil lemonade, house-made foods including hummus, tabouleh, chicken salad and tuna salad

Caffe Depot 911 Kimball Lane Opened: 2016 Number of employees: 6 Coffees brewed: EVP (Madison) Bakery items: Lane’s Bakery (Madison) Most popular items: mocha, iced coffee, egg on English muffin breakfast sandwich, wraps including buffalo chicken, barbecue chicken, chicken bacon ranch Newest items: S’mores mocha, Lotus all-natural energy drinks Items sold besides coffee: as Caffee Depot is located inside Citgo, there is also firewood, Cedar Crest ice cream, candy, coffee beans by the pound, Ann In A Jam jellies Other features, shared by general manager Martina Gleiter: fast drive-thru, build your sandwiches and wraps “Subway-style” by putting whatever custom veggies you want, the breakfast sandwiches made with local eggs cracked fresh and fried when ordered, vegetables chopped fresh daily, everything sourced locally, Frappuccinos that “actually have coffee in them”

(n+1) coffee + beer 507 Bruce St. Opened: 2018 Number of employees: 4 Coffees brewed: Rusty Dog (Madison), Onyx (Arkansas), Black & White (North Carolina), Almanac (Minnesota), MoonGoat (California), Heartwood (Ohio) and Sunergos (Kentucky) Bakery items: Batch Bakehouse (Madison), Rosie’s (Monona), Origin Breads (Madison), Honey Bee (Madison) Most popular items: cold brew made in-house, orange vanilla creamsicle cold brew, sage and almond café latte, rotating beer selection Newest items: Bloody Marys with Doundrins Distillery vodka (Cottage Grove) Items sold besides coffee: four local beers on tap, a cooler with root beer, juice, sparkling water, scones, morning buns, money bread, vegan/gluten-free cupcakes, raw/vegan bars, mediluna with ham and cheese, spicy cheddar biscuit from Batch Bakehouse with sausage from Pecatonica Farms, slice of quiche from Rosie’s, acai bowls, bicycle parts like tubes and tires Other features, shared by owner Jessica Laufenberg: a traditional menu such as macchiatos being two shots of espresso and one shot of foam and traditional sizes such as a latte being eight ounces, a “really good wine selection” chosen from Italy and France with the help of a local wine supplier, they change their drip coffee selection every couple days and it’s “kind of like finding a unique bourbon,” food truck nights outside in the lawn space, host events like birthdays and weddings, Rocket Bicycle Studio is the other half of the business

Icki Sticki 103 S. Main St. Opened: 2019 Number of employees: 10 Coffees brewed: Mounds View (Mount Horeb), Colectivo (Madison) Bakery items: declined to share source Most popular items: house-made quiches from house-made dough, breakfast sandwiches on croissants and muffins from a bakery in Madison, house-made cotton candy Newest items: Cheesecake slices, affogatos (ice cream with shots of espresso on top) Items sold besides coffee: 36 flavors ice cream including three non-dairy, boba tea, JBC coffee is for sale by the bag but not on drip, travel mugs for kids and adults Other features, shared by owner Jessica Jackson: Open late seven days a week, family-friendly, dairy-free and gluten-free options