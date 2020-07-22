Cleary Building Corp. broke ground Thursday, July 16, on a 20,000 square foot addition the city approved in March, according to a release from the Verona-based company.
The addition is scheduled for completion in spring 2021, will create additional office and work space at the company’s corporate world headquarters on Paoli Street. The expansion represents a commitment to Verona and to continued growth, Cleary president Sean Cleary wrote in the release.
“We are making this capital investment to become even more efficient and to provide better Client service going forward,” he wrote.
National Construction, which worked with Cleary on a 2005 expansion, is again providing its construction teams on this project, as well, the release stated.
Cleary, one of Verona’s biggest employers, opened in Verona in 1978 and has since built additional facilities in Grand Island, Nebraska, and Hazelton, Idaho. Cleary employs over 800 full-time employees throughout the United States at its 81 branch offices, the release stated.