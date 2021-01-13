Miller and Sons employees are by no means genies, but during this last holiday season, they did work to grant three Wishes.
The business’ efforts to raise money through a silent auction made three girls’ Make-a-Wish dreams come true. The girls, from Verona, Mount Horeb and Fitchburg, got a vacation to Hawaii, a trip to Disney World and a swimming pool, respectively, company dairy manager Amber Roach told the Press.
The supermarket held a silent auction to raise money for three girls. With the help of local vendors to supply baskets, and community members bidding on them, Miller and Sons donated $9,000 to Make-A-Wish, she said.
At the Verona location, there were 50 baskets--filled with things like cheese, beer and wine — and a bike up for bidding.
This was the third consecutive year that Miller and Sons held a silent auction to raise money for a local organization, choosing Make-A-Wish Wisconsin in 2020, Roach said. And at Make-A-Wish, each wish costs $3,000, so Roach said that Miller and Sons set an initial goal of $6,000 for the silent auction.
But during the event, which took place on Dec. 4 to 6, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin told staff that there was a third girl in Fitchburg, and she was waiting for a wish to go to Disney World. After the three days of bidding and individual donations, Miller and Sons received about $5,400.
Miller and Sons owner Carl Miller donated the difference, and a total of $9,000 was given to Make-A-Wish to fulfill all three girls’ wishes.
This silent auction was the most successful monetarily, but for Roach, it also had the best response from community members who were eager to bid and donate toward a local cause. It was especially touching to vendors and people make donations after such a difficult year, Roach said.
“Our local vendors were amazing, and they gave us what they could even though everybody was going through a hard time,” Roach said. “People felt that they could give what they could give and it was incredible to see.”