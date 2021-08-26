For a city that shares its namesake with one of the largest municipalities in Italy, some residents and visitors might expect Verona to offer one of the most famous Italian exports -- a dish consisting of a flat, round dough baked with a spread of tomato sauce and sprinkle of cheese, typically with topped with meats or vegetables. That's right, we're talking pizza.
While the actual birthplace of pizza is considered to be Naples, around 400 miles south of Verona, Italy -- residents of Hometown, USA don't have to travel far for an authentic pie.
Not only are there franchises for several national pizza restaurants including Papa Murphy's, Little Caesars and Pizza Ranch, but there are also a variety of local eateries baking up one of the world's most popular foods.
The Press spoke with AJ's Pizzeria and Diner, Avantis Italian Restaurant and Pub, The Draft House Bar and Restaraunt, Riley Tavern, Sugar River Pizza Company, and WisCow Pizza and Wings to find out what makes each place's pies special.