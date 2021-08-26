AJ's Pizzeria and Diner 300 S. Main St. ajsverona.com What are you most proud of about your pizza? The best part of AJ’s is that we do not measure our toppings, our goal is that every pizza is great from the crust to the sauce and the toppings. No pizzas are the same. What is your most popular or best-selling pizza? The most popular pizza is the Hand Tossed Pepperoni. What is the best specialty pizza on your menu? The two best specialty pizzas are the AJ Deluxe (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers) and the Meateaters (pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon). The staff favorite is the Arizona Ranch (spicy chicken, bacon, Arizona ranch cauce). Is there anything special about the way you cook your pizza? We cook our pizzas in a brick oven at 600 degrees. Do you make your own pizza dough in-house? Yes Do you make your own pizza sauce in-house? Yes Are there any unique herbs or spices you use beyond what might be considered typical/normal for a pizza? We make our own buffalo sauce, Arizona ranch sauce, and garlic ranch sauce. Are any of your toppings/ingredients sourced locally/regionally? Our cheese blend comes from Wisconsin. What are the most unique or unusual toppings or cheeses you offer for pizzas, if any? Some unique toppings are artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, garlic, and some consider pineapples unique. Do you have any specials for certain nights of the week or specific times of day? We sell pizza by the slice from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekdays. What is the secret to making a perfect pie? Our best secret to our pizza is that we hand roll our pizza and it is made with “love” What sets your pizza apart from other places in Verona? We offer delivery, carryout and have a small dining area. What's the best kept secret about your pizza menu? Our best kept secret about our menu is that we have more than just pizza: cold and hot subs, gyros, salads, calzones, fish dinners, shrimp dinners, spaghetti. What styles of crust do you offer? We offer hand tossed, deep dish, and Chicago style stuffed pizza. Chicago style pizza has the ingredients inside between two layers of Dough and topped with more sauce. We have a thin crust upon request. What sizes of pizza do you offer? We have a small 10”, medium 12”, large 14” and extra large 16” What else on your menu is the best complement to one of your pies? Cheese Stixs goes best as an appetizer with your pizza. Do you have gluten-free crusts? We offer a 10” gluten-free pizza.

Avantis Italian Restaurant and Pub 119 S. Main St. avantisverona.com What are you most proud of about your pizza? We always feel proud when customers tell us we have some of the best pizza they have ever tasted and employees at Avantis know they are offering the customers a great pizza. What is your most popular or best-selling pizza? Avantis most requested pizza is the Sicilian. It consists of Italian sausage, fresh tomatoes, parmesan cheese, olive oil and oregano. The supreme pizza with a large number of toppings is very popular as well. Do you make your own pizza dough in-house? Pizza dough is made fresh every day at Avantis. Do you make your own pizza sauce in-house? The pizza sauce is made in house. What are all the toppings available for a build-your-own pizza? A build your own pizza can include any items we carry including anchovies and artichoke hearts to shrimp. Customers frequently make requests for additional toppings such as green or black olives on a pepperoni pizza or banana peppers on a meat lovers pizza. What are the most unique or unusual toppings or cheeses you offer for pizzas, if any? Mozzarella cheese is ground fresh from a huge block . What is the secret to making a perfect pie? Vinnie Parisi has been a pizza cook at Avantis for 20 years. He believes that fresh quality ingredients with a good balance of cheese to sauce to toppings makes for the best pizza. What's the best kept secret about your pizza menu? One of the biggest secrets with our specialty pizzas might be the Ranchers Delight. Once people order this pizza with chicken, ranch sauce, onions tomatoes, bacon and cheddar it can quickly become their favorite. What styles of crust do you offer? Pizza at Avantis can be ordered with a regular crust or can be made with a thinner crust upon request. Deep dish pizza is another popular choice although it takes longer to bake. What else on your menu is the best complement to one of your pies? A cold beer is probably one of the best choices to have with pizza, but wine is a close second. Avantis dinner salads are very popular and are often the prelude to a pizza. Do you offer any special dipping sauce options? Dipping sauces that are available are Vito's garlic sauce, ranch dressing, marinara sauce or alfredo. Do you have gluten-free crusts? Avantis offers gluten-free cauliflower crust.

The Draft House Bar and Restaraunt 1010 Enterprise Dr. drafthouseverona.com What is your most popular or best-selling pizza? Supreme. What is the best specialty pizza on your menu? Supreme. Chicken Bacon Ranch. Pineapple Pulled Pork. Pesto. EPIC. Is there anything special about the way you cook your pizza? A brick oven. Do you make your own pizza dough in-house? No. Do you make your own pizza sauce in-house? Yes. Are there any unique herbs or spices you use beyond what might be considered typical/normal for a pizza? No. Are any of your toppings/ingredients sourced locally/regionally? No. Do you have any specialty pizzas that are only offered seasonally or monthly? EPIC pizza changes monthly. Do you have any specials for certain nights of the week or specific times of day? Yes. What is the secret to making a perfect pie? Generous amounts of toppings and cheese. What styles of crust do you offer? Thin crispy crust. Do you offer any special dipping sauce options? Not on pizza. Do you have delivery? No. Do you have gluten-free crusts? Gluten free is available in a 10". Do you have any vegan pizzas? No.

Riley Tavern 8205 Klevenville-Riley Road rileytavern.com What are you most proud of about your pizza? We're proud that there is something about our pizza that draws people out to enjoy our tavern, and especially our Yard when the weather is nice. We love hearing the laughter and chatter while guests enjoy some cold beverages and a Riley pizza. What is your most popular or best-selling pizza? All of our pizzas are made to order to customer's tastes. Pesto chicken and anything with our spicy sausage tend to be pretty popular with folks. What is the best specialty pizza on your menu? We feature a different pizza each Tuesday so the specialty pizzas rotate each week. Some of our most popular have been the Rueben Pizza, the Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza, the Jambalaya Pizza, and the Fire in the Hole Pizza. Is there anything special about the way you cook your pizza? We have 12 Wisco pizza ovens (which are manufactured right in Oregon, WI) Do you make your own pizza dough in-house? No. Do you make your own pizza sauce in-house? Depends on the sauce, our weekly feature will often have a house-made sauce. Are there any unique herbs or spices you use beyond what might be considered typical/normal for a pizza? Even though it is on the bottom of the slice, our seasoned cornmeal dust adds something special to our pizzas. Are any of your toppings/ingredients sourced locally/regionally? Our weekly Tuesday night features are often made with locally sourced ingredients -- we love collaborations with other local businesses and producers! What are the most unique or unusual toppings or cheeses you offer for pizzas, if any? Beyond our weekly Tuesday night feature which is often a bit off-the-wall, our most unique offering is our spicy marinara sauce. Do you have any specialty pizzas that are only offered seasonally or monthly? We offer a different featured pizza every Tuesday night. Do you have any specials for certain nights of the week or specific times of day? On Tuesday nights we offer a different featured pizza each week, and offer unlimited toppings for $15. What is the secret to making a perfect pie? For us, it is in sourcing quality, consistent ingredients, building each pizza with generous toppings, and baking long enough to get some nice color on the cheese. What sets your pizza apart from other places in Verona? We love pizzas from places all around the Verona area. Ours is unique in that it is a house made tavern-style pizza. What's the best kept secret about your pizza menu? No secrets. What styles of crust do you offer i.e. hand-tossed, thin, stuffed? We make our pizzas on thin crusts, the gluten free crusts are a bit thicker. What sizes of pizza do you offer? All of our pizzas are served on a 12" crust. What are all the toppings available for a build-your-own pizza? Sauces: pesto, marinara, spicy marinara Meats: sausage, spicy sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, chicken Veggies: mushrooms, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, jalapenos, pineapple, tomato, onion Do you offer any special dipping sauce options? No. What else on your menu is the best complement to one of your pies? Beer. Do you sell pizza by the slice? No. Do you have delivery? No. Do you have gluten-free crusts? Yes. Do you have any vegan pizzas? No.

Sugar River Pizza Company 957 Liberty Dr. sugarriverpizza.com/verona What are you most proud of about your pizza? Owner Sarah Thomas said she thinks she's most proud of her team and what they have helped build. They have an amazing group of chefs, servers, customer service, delivery drivers and dishwashers that really give a darn. They don't even flinch when Sarah has a new sauce idea or gets carried away with some new ingredient she's found. They've made it through a crazy year and each day they came in with a positive attitude that we would make this work and we have. It's truly a love and that's what makes our pizza great. What sets your pizza apart from other places in Verona? As a true lover of pizza I'll tell you that it's hard for me to find a pizza I don't love. That being said, I think what sets us apart is using real ingredients and making everything from scratch. For instance, our pepperoni was carefully sourced, we fell in love with Usingers and it comes in giant sticks that we slice daily. There's no bags of sliced pepperoni. There are no pre-made sauces in our kitchen, it's all made from scratch. No frozen balls of sausage, no pre-cut veggies. Our chefs are a busy bunch but they truly care about their craft and what they serve to our guests. Do you have delivery? Yes, to Verona, Oregon and parts of Fitchburg. Do you have gluten-free crusts? Yes in 10" and 12", they are very popular. Do you have any vegan pizzas? We don't carry vegan cheese but both our crust and sauce are vegan so a cheeseless pizza piled high with veggies is crazy good. We also offer a number of other vegan options. What is your most popular or best-selling pizza? Amazon Deluxe is our most popular. Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions and sausage. What is the best specialty pizza on your menu? A staff favorite is our Pulled Pork Pizza. We prepare and smoke the pork in house. It's the passion of co-owner Ross Thomas and you can tell when you get a chance to eat one of these amazing pies. Is there anything special about the way you cook your pizza? We hand roll and make each pizza to order. So literally, your meal goes from dough ball to warm and bubbly pizza when you order. There are no shortcuts here. Do you make your own pizza dough in-house? Yes, our dough is made fresh and proofed daily. Do you make your own pizza sauce in-house? Yes, our sauce is seasoned in house with a Sugar River Pizza seasoning blend that co-owner Sarah Thomas and her mother perfected back in 2009 when she opened the first shop. It hasn't changed since then. Are there any unique herbs or spices you use beyond what might be considered typical/normal for a pizza? Sarah doesn't think there's anything earth shattering here. Just the right blend of your typical Italian seasonings. Lots of garlic in just about everything. Sarah is also am a big fan of butter. You can tell one of her sauce recipes because they always start with butter. Are any of your toppings/ingredients sourced locally/regionally? We are big on local. Our cheese is a special blend from Silver Lewis Cheese Coop in Monticello. Monticello Northside Fried Cheese, Usinger's, Rhoda's Mustard, Savory Accents and our beef is raised on our cattle farm. What are the most unique or unusual toppings or cheeses you offer for pizzas, if any? Our whipped ricotta cheese on our Ricotta be Kiddin' me pizza is delicious and way more popular than we thought it would ever be. It's a combination of whole milk ricotta, spices and Romano cheese. Another unexpected guest favorite is our Maple-Rosemary drizzle. It's on our Maple My Bacon pizza. A nice blend of spicy, savory and sweet. Do you have any specialty pizzas that are only offered seasonally or monthly? We do seasonal pizzas. Right now our Farmhouse pizza is featured. It's our homemade tomato jam, arugula, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions and our signature cheese. This pizza has been super popular. Do you have any specials for certain nights of the week or specific times of day? We're pretty proud of our happy hour. It's Monday through Friday 2:30-5:30 p.m. Another special is on Wednesdays. We have 12" pizzas for $12. Whatever you put on it is just $12. And I can't forget, because we're in Wisconsin, $5 old fashioneds on Friday nights. What is the secret to making a perfect pie? An even amount of sauce, meaning no ridges or bare spots, a good quality Wisconsin cheese and lots of toppings. Then bake until bubbly. What's the best kept secret about your pizza menu? That it's not just pizza. Our craft cocktail list is carefully curated, our pastas are made with decadent sauces and our unique sandwiches are grilled to perfection. A personal favorite of Sarah's...the homemade soups get her through the winter. What styles of crust do you offer i.e. hand-tossed, thin, stuffed, etc? Hand-tossed is our most popular, then a hand-rolled thin and a crispy thin. What sizes of pizza do you offer? 10", 12", 14" and 16". What are all the toppings available for a build-your-own pizza? Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, pulled pork, oven-roasted chicken, salami, canadian bacon, andouille sausage, and ground beef. Artichoke hearts, black olives, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, green olives, roasted red peppers, spinach, fresh basil, jalapenos, banana peppers, mushrooms, pineapple, roasted garlic. Signature cheese, cheddar, habañero pepper-jack, feta, whipped ricotta, and goat cheese Homemade drizzles: maple-rosemary syrup, sriracha mayo, ranch, and balsamic reduction. Do you offer any special dipping sauce options? We have a lot of dipping sauce options but our most popular is our homemade Ranch. That recipe hasn't changed since Sarah's mom first came up with it and it's amazing. Another personal favorite of Sarah's is their garlic cheese (it's one of her personal recipes). It's a blend of cream cheese and garlic that's one of my personal favorites. We also offer marinara, BBQ, ranch, spicy ranch, avocado ranch, honey mustard, buffalo sauce, General Tso's and sriracha mayo What else on your menu is the best complement to one of your pies? Our desserts are amazing. We're selling out of peanut butter pie faster than Sarah can make them and our cheesecakes, cookies and brownies are the perfect compliment.If dining in, Sarah highly recommends their beignets or cinnamon nuggets. You can get them for delivery or carry out but they are the best when served fresh. Do you sell pizza by the slice? No, not at the moment. We have in the past but it's hard to do without wasting a lot of pizza.

WisCow Pizza and Wings 1050 N. Edge Trail wiscowpizza.com What are you most proud of about your pizza? Wiscow Pizza is our virtual kitchen concept that was envisioned and developed during the Covid-19 shutdown, which was an extremely stressful and uncertain time for many restaurant owners including us. We're proud of the fact we came out of Covid-19 with another concept that complements the Monk's Bar & Grill brand that we continue to operate in Verona. We greatly appreciate your continued support of Monk's Bar & Grill in Verona and cannot wait for you to try the pizza and wings from Wiscow. Do you have delivery? Third party delivery Do you have gluten-free crusts? We do have gluten free crusts. What is your most popular or best-selling pizza? Deluxe Pizza What is the best specialty pizza on your menu? Tator Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza Are any of your toppings/ingredients sourced locally/regionally? Several of our ingredients are sourced locally, especially our Wisconsin cheese. What are the most unique or unusual toppings or cheeses you offer for pizzas, if any? Spicy meatballs, mac & cheese, and tator tots. What sets your pizza apart from other places in Verona? We use many locally sourced ingredients and have very unique specialty pizza options. What styles of crust do you offer? Cracker thin, hand tossed What sizes of pizza do you offer? 10" or 14" What else on your menu is the best complement to one of your pies? We have excellent smoked wings. The wings come with your choice of several different dipping sauces that are served on the side. Do you sell pizza by the slice? No.