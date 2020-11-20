When trying to fulfill a childhood dream of opening a bookstore, Ryan Kimmett was looking for the perfect building to fit the vibe she wanted.
She envisioned an old school building that had a home-like feel to it. When she came across the historic Verona building, The Matts House, she knew that was the one.
The bookstore, previously occupied by the clothing store Purple Goose, opened up Saturday, Nov. 7. The name stems from the word kismet, which means fate, and Kimmett says the name made sense as it is also very similar to the spelling of her last name.
“Sometimes the right book can find you at the right time,”she said. “It’s perfectly speaking to their situation at that moment, so the name made sense to me.”
One of the biggest attractions that lured her to The Matts House, she said, was being able to preserve the community space of the historic building. To purchase the building, Kimmet started a Go-Fund me page and raised $3,000 over the summer to help make it happen.
While things are just getting up and running, Kimmett has many plans for the near future, she said.
The building has a community space upstairs called the Brick House Studio that is set to open to customers starting Saturday, Nov. 21. Kimmet plans to include local art on the walls and host classes and storytimes for children. The bookstore, which also offers gifts and stationary items, is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For now, customer safety and health is a top priority, she said, so the store offers virtual storytime for kids and also offers appointment times for private shopping. Kimmett, who has lived in the Verona community with her family for the past five years, has been overwhelmed with the response she has received so far.
“Everyone has been great and really supportive so far, she said. “They really make me feel at home.”