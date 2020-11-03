Holiday Inn Express and Suites has put operations on hold following a significant reduction in business because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of federal assistance.
The hotel, 515 W. Verona Ave., will remain closed from Nov. 1 to Feb. 1, if not further into 2021.
General manager Charlie Eggen said the hotel has lost 80% of its revenue since March, with the biggest hit being the loss of revenue from Epic Systems conferences – which Eggen said is a main reason the hotel was built.
Outside of “significant government support,” Eggen has doubts the hotel can reopen in February.
“Outside of major federal support, I can’t see a way out,” he said.
After 13 years in business, Eggen said it’s a “sad day” for the hotel, which employs 100 people, some of which have been there for over a decade.
The Holiday Inn consistently won recognition for best hospitality in the country, Eggen said, ranking first for several years in customer satisfaction and profitability out of every hotel in the Holiday Inn chain. It had been making money up until March.
“Essentially we went from being an award-winning, successful business to just nothing there,” he said.
By March, it’s expected that 60-70% of all lodging in the U.S. will file for bankruptcy, Eggen said. The closure is “nobody’s fault,” he added, and that nothing the ownership, management, or employees did caused this closure.
For now, the Fairfield Inn across the street will remain open, and Eggen said he is “being hopeful” that the hotel can reopen next year.
“That’s the plan,” he said. “Who could plan for your assets to suddenly be worth nothing? Nobody. These are the kinds of real-life situations that are just devastating to have to face.”