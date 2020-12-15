John Dingle has fond memories of his childhood, visiting the apple orchard his grandfather owned in Richland Center.
But it’s not picking apples the Verona native remembers most – it’s his grandfather, Roy Dingle, taking wood he chopped from the apple trees and transforming them into baseball bats.
Those bats were the inspiration behind John’s online business Dingbat, which he now operates out of a workshop at 103 Franklin St. and before that, his basement. When a customer places an order at swingtheding.com, John then fashions a custom baseball bat from maple wood.
He plans to open for in-person retail in the next few years, but can’t afford to make additions the City of Verona requires at this time to be zoned as a retail space — including a parking lot and sidewalk. COVID-19 also has complicated the plans, as Dingle was looking forward to a winner of a first year in his new expanded workshop before the disease threw Dingbat a curveball.
John started Dingbat with his childhood friend turned business partner, Brad D’Orazio, two years ago after 14 years of crafting the bats solo as a hobby from the basement of his home.
The pair purchased the metal Quonset hut on Franklin Street last December and began renovations in January. They moved John’s workshop into the space in June.
D’Orazio, Verona Area High School’s longtime baseball coach, had a lot of connections within the Home Talent Baseball League – Wisconsin’s largest adult amateur baseball league, Dingle said. The league has 41 teams in southcentral Wisconsin.
So D’Orazio said he’d work to bring in their business and Dingle welcomed the potential increase in demand, but to meet it, he was going to need help – and D’Orazio was a willing apprentice.
“He’s (now) been making bats with me for about two years,” Dingle said. “I’m over his shoulder like a hawk, showing him the ins and outs – he’d be first to tell you I am a perfectionist with uber quality control. He’s got his own process. I taught him how I do it, he has his own way.”
The hard maple bats are made on a machine called a lathe that spins the wood at 2,500 rotations per minute.
After shaping the wood with chisels, Dingel and D’Orazio paint and laser-engrave the bats, which can be anywhere from 27 inches in length for kids up to 35 inches for adults.
Dingle said there “isn’t any technology in wood” and making bats is entirely “design-driven.”
“My bats compared to a Louisville Slugger – there’s really not much difference – it’s the same grade A hard maple,” he said. “It’s the little things, the quality control.”
Through D’Orazio’s connections, the pair started to make bats for about half of the teams in the Hometown Talent league in March and April.
The teams figured that by the summer they’d be able to play baseball. But once it got closer to summer, the league was cancelled, which put a hold on orders.
Other plans, such as selling bats in the new pro shop at the Madison Mallards stadium also fell through because of the pandemic.
“Hopefully we get in there next year, it’s something to look forward to,” Dingle said.
Though he said selling the bats at Badger Sporting Goods and Play It Again Sports in Madison “definitely helped” make up for those pandemic-related losses.
Prior to this year, Dingle said his sales were basically just through word of mouth.
With the pandemic still impacting large orders, the plan for now is to drum-up sales through the website launched last year, but to move to retail at the Franklin Street location at some point.
The pair still hope community members will pop in for a visit and to invite that, a glass garage door has been installed on the front of the building, which will be opened to attract curious passers-by.
“We want to be kind of open, for people to stop by, pop in, say hi and see what we do, watch us make bats,” Dingle said.