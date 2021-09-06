Some employees at healthcare software company Epic Systems may be setting sail by late 2022 – although their island destination will be only a few steps over a bridge from the company’s mainland at 1079 Milky Way.
The latest addition to the 900-acre Epic campus is set to be called “Castaway” and its appearance resembles pieces from a shipwreck reassembled into a dwelling, a bit like something out of The Swiss Family Robinson.
Cuningham Group Architecture renderings from July 1 show an island setting surrounded by a moat-like body of water. The island is accessed by a bridge, with a walking path that circles around the building and ends in a beach. A crow’s nest and a bowsprit provide other visual elements.
Epic broke ground for Castaway just before the Users’ Group Meeting was held Aug. 23-25 and it’s planning for a late 2022 occupancy, Epic’s director of campus planning Tod Sloan told the Press.
The building and waterbody were approved for construction by the Common Council on April 12.
The new maritime-themed workspace is set to be 90,000 square feet with 350 private offices, according to previous Press reporting.
The Castaway building would be connected to the nearby Wizard of Oz building by an underground tunnel in the northeast portion of the campus, according to plans presented to the Council.
The storybook-themed campus 5, where the Castaway island will be built, gives nods to works of fantasy including Alice in Wonderland, The Wizard of Oz, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the works of Jules Verne and Grimms’ Fairy Tales.
Another new addition to campus 5, the Mystery building, is still under construction.
Once complete, campus 5 will have a total of seven buildings and a combined area of approximately 700,000 square feet of floor space, according to a project description Epic filed with the city of Verona.
Once it’s done putting the finishing touches on its fifth campus, the healthcare software company has no active plans for additional building projects for the first time since 2003, according to previous Press reporting.