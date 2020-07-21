While businesses from retail to restaurant have seen a decline in patronage during the COVID-19 pandemic, one sector that has not seen a pause in support deals with paws.
Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center and Fetch Wisconsin Rescue, nonprofits facilitating the foster care and adoption of cats and dogs, respectively, have increased business since the pandemic began. During the past four months, both organizations have adjusted practices to keep volunteers safe and launched new initiatives to help people in need.
Fetch helps save at-risk dogs around the country, transporting them to Wisconsin, so in some ways it’s tailor-made for these unusual times, not having a physical shelter. It actually became so overwhelmed by adoption applications during March and April, it had to briefly shut down its online application portal to give volunteers time to process them all.
“We’d never had a demand like that,” said Fetch vice president of public relations Julie Stover. “’Oh my gosh, what if every dog is adopted?’ is definitely something that crossed our minds.”
She said Fetch had over 700 requests in a matter of weeks, with the number of adoptions doubling from 40 to around 80 dogs per month.
“It’s been awesome to see the number of adoptions and applications, that’s been super remarkable,” Stover said. “Now is a great time to adopt dogs; people have a lot of time on their hands (and) your furry friend is there for you.”
Unlike Fetch, Angel’s Wish has a physical shelter, albeit one not being used much at the moment. Right now, it has no cats staying at the adoption center.
As of June 30, it had adopted out 371 cats this year; 50 more than last year, said volunteer liaison Alyssa Pon-Franklin. She said Angel’s Wish has 208 animals in its care in foster homes; mostly kittens that will soon be old enough to go to new homes. There are also around 32 adoptable cats.
Stover said at one point since the pandemic began, Angel’s Wish was down to only 10 available cats. But she said they are now partnering with more rural shelters around the county, accepting transfers of cats those shelters cannot care for. She said they accepted 306 cat transfers this year through the end of June versus 120 over the same time frame last year.
Pon-Franklin said not having cats boarded at the shelter has been helpful for overhead cost, but the nonprofit provides the foster care volunteers with food, litter, toys, scratching posts and anything medical-related.
She said public support has remained positive and donations right now are in line with last year.
Stover said that Fetch coordinates transports of rescued stray and surrendered dogs from as far south as Louisiana – because southern shelters are more often kill shelters. Once rescued, volunteers take dogs to vet appointments, getting them up to speed on shots. All that travel and healthcare adds up.
With people stuck at home due to unemployment, this is a good time to bring an animal home, Stover said.
“Cats definitely take a while to get used to new environments, right now there’s more time to help with transitions,” she said. “It’s been great to see lots of cats find their forever home.”
But Pon-Franklin doesn’t think pet adoption is just a pandemic fad that will result in a flood of surrenders once people get back to work.
She said adopters are carefully screened by volunteers during the adoption process and noted that surrenders and stray animal drop-offs have been down significantly.
“One thing we talked about as a board is, we don’t feel like people are going to surrender pets adopted during this time once life gets back to normal,” she said.
Adapting adoptions
While Fetch’s model has always been 100% foster home to adoption, with no shelter for people to visit, the model was different before COVID-19, with in-person home screenings when approving foster care volunteers. Now, those have gone fully virtual.
“This has been a shift, but nothing too difficult to accommodate,” Stover said. “Our volunteers have been amazing keeping up with doing virtual home visits.”
Stover also said meet-and-greets between potential foster parents and dogs used to be within the foster’s home, but that now typically takes place in a park or somewhere where potential people can meet dogs but maintain space from volunteers.
Even though Angel’s Wish is not using its shelter as a boarding space for now, the building is still serving as a meeting space. If adopters have a specific cat in mind from the website, they can set up an appointment for the cat to be brought to the shelter.
While the majority of the nonprofit’s volunteers have not been able to come in because of distancing, Pon-Franklin said a couple volunteers have been taking care of the physical center itself – cleaning and sanitizing cat carriers, doing laundry and processing mail. Volunteers have also still been needed for writing the adoptable cat bios on the website.
Angel’s Wish has been doing virtual matchmaking, with adoption coordinators talking through different cats’ personalities, ages and energy levels with applicants, since there’s no cats to browse through at the shelter.
Pon-Franklin said one benefit of more cats being fostered instead of sheltered now is that families are getting to know them better, so the online cat bios have been more accurate.
New initiatives
Since the pandemic began, Fetch launched a program called Relief by Rescues to assist people laid off and furloughed, to help them be able to keep animals rather than surrender them.
Fetch is providing dog supplies and food to the relief program while partner organization Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin is providing low cost veterinary assistance and Madison Cat Project is providing cat supplies and food.
“We wanted to offer something,” Stover said. “Even a bag of food goes a long way right now, people are super grateful.”
Angel’s Wish recently started a fundraiser to help rural farm communities spay or neuter farm cats, partnering with the organization The Fix Is In to sterilize upwards of 30 cats in a day.
Fetch had a fundraiser 5K scheduled for May tentatively re-scheduled for October, but Stover said as she’s not sure if they’ll be able to move forward with it, they’ve turned to other ways to raise funds. One way has been offering virtual dog training classes online for a fee.
Fetch partnered with three local trainers for a six-week online class geared toward first time dog owners which provided socially-distanced community engagement, which Stover said has been “super popular.”
“Overall, we’re super excited with how the community has responded and how people are stepping up and helping out,” she said.