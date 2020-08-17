Bryann Bozeman has joined Unified Newspaper Group’s staff as a customer relationship coordinator.
In that role, which is a new position at UNG, Bozeman will provide a critical link between our advertising account executives and customers. She'll be responsible for ensuring quality advertising, marketing and customer service for the advertisers of UNG, which publishes the Verona Press, Oregon Observer, Stoughton Courier Hub, Fitchburg Star and Great Dane.
Bozeman, a Sun Prairie resident and Poynette native, formerly worked for nearly 20 years at Sleep Number, where she became a store manager. She enjoys spending as much time as possible with her two daughters (Daylin, 7, and Ellie, 5) and their two cats, Ringo and Rosie.
When she happens to find a little extra time, she can be found doing something creative, such as making jewelry, drawing, singing or just being outside.
She can be reached at bryann.bozeman@wcinet.com.