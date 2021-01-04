An estimated 3,800 gallons of untreated wastewater was released in an undeveloped space south of the Badger Mill Creek due to a clogged City of Verona sanitary sewer siphon pipe.
City public works director Theran Jacobson wrote in a news release he emailed to the Press that the clog was not caused by the eastside sanitary sewer interceptor replacement project. The project will eventually remove the siphon from service, Jacobson added.
The clog was removed by 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, and the state Department of Natural Resources was notified.
Jacobson wrote that the clog in the pipe backed up water until it slowly released onto the ground.
"The area around the access structures (manholes) is wet as it normally is year round. The area is not near any marked walking paths (Ice Age Trail or Glacier Path) but I am sure there is foot traffic that should be conscious of the area," he wrote.
The impacted area is north of Arbor Vitae Place, which is located on the city’s southeastern side just west of Old PB and east of Veterans and Neff Park.