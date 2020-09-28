Aug. 17
2:01 a.m. A 45 year old Madison man was cited for his first OWI after he was found pulled over with a flat tire near Hwy. M and Ineichen Drive. The man told officers he wasn’t sure what he had hit that caused the flat tire. The man was released to a responsible party and his vehicle was towed.
Aug. 19
10:27 a.m. A 91 year old man reported that a scammer threatened his life while pretending to be his grandson over the phone. The scammer has called repeatedly, but no financial or other personal information was given out over the phone.
6:24 p.m. A man on the 700 block of Forest View Drive was asked to put out a fire he set with a pine tree limb after his neighbor complained about the “heavy smoke” that made it difficult to be outside.
8:11 p.m. An officer spoke with five high school-age boys about them running around with air-soft rifles after the department received a complaint. While what the teenagers were doing was not illegal, the officer asked them to consider what kind of safety concerns they were posing for themselves, should someone who was armed perceive them as a legitimate threat.
Aug. 20
Midnight: A 42 year old Verona man received his first OWI after he crashed into a parked vehicle on the 700 block of Fairview Terrace. Both vehicles had to be towed.
10:52 a.m. Police informed a man on the 400 block of Todd Street about city ordinances regarding maintaining lawns after a neighbor called to complain about the overgrown grass and half-dead trees, and was worried the property was abandoned.
Aug. 21
5:57 p.m. A woman reported she was scammed out a large sum of money by someone she started an online relationship with. Previously, the person had asked for wire transfer of money so they could use it to get out of the Army, but her bank denied the transfer, saying it was fraudulent. The woman then took the money out of her bank account and sent it through FedEx before realizing it was a scam.
Aug. 22
9:50 a.m. A man was warned for having his dogs at-large after his two rescue pit bulls escaped from his yard through a broken door latch and interacted with another person’s terrier dog. The other dog was not injured, but was “just full of slobber.”
Aug. 26
12:03 a.m. Police were called to Taco Bell for a person in the driveway who was going in and out of consciousness. An officer made contact with the man, who was legally parked and was asleep with his head against the wheel. Once awake, the man advised that he was fine and just tired from working a 14 ½-hour day, and would drive home to Fitchburg.
10:15 a.m. Police cited an 18 year old man for theft after he admitted to stealing $100 from Goodwill while working there.
Aug. 27
12:30 p.m. Carnes Company gave police permission to cut a tree limb on its property that children and teenagers have repeatedly been swinging off of into the lake just north of Fireman’s Park.
11 p.m. A 23 year old woman reported that a group of juveniles had been taking vegetables out of her father’s garden and smashing them on a nearby property on the 400 block of West Verona Avenue.
11:08 p.m. A 51 year old Wyocena man was arrested for his sixth OWI at the Kwik Trip on Hwy. PB after he was found with open intoxicants in his car and operating it after having his license revoked. He was released to a responsible party after being taken back to the police department.
Aug. 28
3:24 p.m. Two women were cited for disorderly conduct for their interactions with one another during a road rage incident on Horizon Drive. One of the women, age 55 from Mount Horeb, waved a firearm at the other during the incident.
Aug. 29
10:18 a.m. A pedestrian alerted an officer to a cracked window at the new Verona Area High School. Police left a voicemail for school staff.
Sept. 1
5:23 p.m. A woman was cited for disorderly conduct after she threatened to shoot her neighbor and her neighbor’s dog after the animal was seen in her yard. The neighbor said the dog accidentally got out after her toddler left a door open.
10:06 p.m. A woman was cited for her second OWI after she hit a light pole at the Draft House. She was taken to the Dane County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Sept. 2
8:50 a.m. A man backed his car into a “No Parking Fire Lane” sign at Badger Ridge Middle School.
9:43 p.m. A teenager was warned for trespassing after he was found taking photos of his car at the new high school, where he had parked it on the walkway in front of the building.
Sept. 3
11:21 p.m. A 26 year old Belleville man was cited for his third OWI after he crashed his motorcycle near Hwys. PB and 151.
Sept. 4
3:32 p.m. Police facilitated a keep-the-peace between Taco Bell employees and a customer after the customer claimed that the restaurant overcharged him, refused to give him a receipt and was conspiring against customers to overcharge them. Managers offered a refund to the man and then banned him from the restaurant.
11:38 p.m. A 26 year old Madison woman was cited for her fourth OWI after she was stopped for not displaying a front license plate.
Sept. 5
1:20 p.m. A woman reported seeing a couple taking photos of children at Fireman’s Park with a professional-style camera. Upon contact, the couple advised that they were trying out a new lens prior to their upcoming vacation, and showed the officer that the photos they took were of the equipment and the water spraying.
11:48 p.m. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend stole her car from the Taco Bell parking lot while she was working. The man confirmed that he had taken the vehicle.
Sept. 7
6:21 p.m. A child was counseled on his actions after he rode his scooter out into the road in front of a moving squad car. The officer swerved to avoid hitting the boy, but then walked him home and talked with his parents.
Sept. 9
12:35 a.m. Police provided a man who is homeless and had been trying to travel to New York with a ride to Fitchburg after he changed his mind. The man had been seen at O&A Manufacturing asking for a blanket in the parking lot.
1:18 a.m. A vehicle was stolen from a home on the 200 block of Canterbury Pass. Officers determined the vehicle had been stolen after a garage door had been left open, or thieves had access to a garage door opener.
8:13 p.m. A 64 year old Madison woman was cited for her first OWI after she was stopped for speeding on East Verona Avenue. During the stop, police saw open intoxicants in her car.
Sept. 10
6:08 p.m. Two juveniles were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center after a man noticed that two bikes were stolen out of his garage on Jenna Drive, and later noticed they were up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Sept. 13
12:50 a.m. A 69 year old Verona man was cited for his first OWI after he was seen operating left of the center line near Main and Factory streets. Officers also found open intoxicants in his car. The man was taken to the Dane County Jail after he refused testing.
5:06 p.m. A man called police seeking information over whether a neighbor had complained about him or not, because he was concerned that the neighbor was attempting to get him arrested for parole violations. Officers educated the man on the restraints laid out in his parole and encouraged him not to violate them.
Sept. 15
5:08 p.m. Festival Foods staff reported that two women had loaded two carts with $1,300 worth of merchandise and left without paying for it earlier in the week.