June 25
1:30 a.m. Police responded to a report of a person screaming for help, followed by a child asking for assistance because their grandmother was intoxicated. Upon arrival, officers determined that it was the grandmother who had called for assistance after her juvenile grandson was found to be intoxicated and she didn’t know what to do with him.
8:31 p.m. Officers assisted a biker on the 200 block of South Main Street who had moved over to let a car pass, but then hit the curb and fell face-first into the pavement. The man, who was bleeding from his head, refused an ambulance, but was able to call a friend to take him to a hospital.
June 27
3:44 p.m. A Pizza Ranch employee reported fraud after a card used for an online order came back as stolen. Police contacted the owner of the card, who said he had attempted to use the card before he remembered it had been canceled.
6:56 p.m. Police planned to cite a Belleville man for disorderly conduct after he confronted an AirBnB owner who had sued him for damage to his property. The man was trying to circumvent a court-ordered judgement for paying the damage by attempting to force a check on the owner of the AirBnB and pry the door open.
June 28
3:05 a.m. Police helped an intoxicated man get home after he attempted to get into the wrong home on the 200 block of Westridge Parkway.
1:34 p.m. An officer was dispatched to help what was reported to be an injured opossum, but instead found a dead groundhog. The animal was disposed of.
2:33 p.m. A woman reported seeing children swing from a rope into the lake from the Carnes property, which she claimed was dangerous.
2:39 p.m. A man returned a coffee table to his neighbor to “make (her) happy” after she reported that she had loaned it to him and he refused to give it back. The man claimed that he too was the owner of the table.
June 29
5:58 p.m. A man reported that his neighbors were attempting to prevent him from doing work on his Lucille Street home by refusing to cut branches on a tree that hung over the property line. The neighbors agreed to cut the branches and stated they were not trying to get in the way of his work.
June 30
9:59 a.m. Three teenagers were cited for damage to property after drawing on the Fireman’s Park shelter with permanent markers.
5:22 p.m. A man reported seeing his own black Audi SUV, which had been stolen recently, being driven around Verona. Police attempted to stop the driver, but they fled toward Fitchburg.
July 1
7:11 a.m. Police caught a young raccoon that had been hiding under porch furniture and released it near Hwy. PD.
July 2
9:16 a.m. An officer helped a woman release a raccoon from a live trap that had been put out to catch the family’s lost cat.
6:15 p.m. An officer counseled a 13 year old boy on his actions after he harassed a 12 year old girl by calling her racial slurs over the phone.
July 4
2:11 p.m. Officers responded to a report of fireworks being set off in the roadway on Llanos Street. Upon arrival, police found that teenagers were setting off fireworks that did not leave the ground, but were producing sparks, smoke and sound. Officers asked the adult at the home to keep the teenagers out of the street and to make sure they cleaned up after themselves.
July 5
1:24 a.m. A 45 year old woman was cited for her first OWI after she was found to be impaired during a traffic stop for speeding.
1:51 a.m. A 53 year old man was cited for his third OWI after an off-duty Town of Madison police officer noticed he was driving erratically on Hwy. 18-151. He was released to a responsible party after his BAC came back as 0.25.
10 p.m. A woman was stopped for her license plate not having a vehicle associated with it, but it was determined the Department of Motor Vehicles had incorrectly registered her vehicle, and the plate was one letter off. The woman was told to contact the DMV to correct the mistake.
July 6
10:43 a.m. A woman reported receiving an unwanted email from a man who asked her out for a drink. The woman told police she didn’t feel threatened, and an officer advised that she shouldn’t reply and that she should find a way to secure her personal information better on the internet.
July 10
11:11 a.m. A man asked for assistance in how to deal with a downstairs neighbor who was repeatedly complaining about how loud his air conditioning unit is. The man advised an officer that he’s had HVAC mechanics out to look at the unit twice, and there aren’t any issues with it.
July 13
9:25 a.m. A woman reported that a man she didn’t know had called her a white supremacist on a post on the Nextdoor social media app.
July 14
4:53 p.m. Two children were warned for launching fireworks on the Badger Ridge Middle School property.
July 17
8:54 a.m. A New Glarus woman was cited for failure to control her vehicle and operating without insurance after she swerved to avoid a rabbit on Hwy. PB and lost control of her vehicle, putting it in the ditch on the opposite side of the road.
7:03 p.m. An Oklahoma man reported that someone had shot at his vehicle as he traveled through Verona on Hwy. 18-151 around 3 p.m. that day. The man noticed the bullet hole when he arrived at a hotel in Iowa. Police were unable to locate any shell casings in the area where he said he heard the sound of metal hitting metal.
July 18
2:54 p.m. A man reported seeing three teenage boys drink beer in his yard and proceed to throw two of the cans in his garden before running away to their car.
July 19
12:04 a.m. Three teenagers were cited for underage alcohol consumption after being found drinking with a group of three other people at Fireman’s Park.
July 20
11:49 a.m. A 21 year old Evansville man was warned to stop contacting a 17 year old Verona girl after she reported receiving unwanted messages from him.
July 21
8:33 p.m. A man reported that his vehicle had been rummaged through outside his home on the 100 block of Jefferson Street and that his 9mm handgun was taken from inside his vehicle, as was a magazine clip for the gun and a garage door opener.
1:25 p.m. A driver reported that a man had pointed a black handgun at him during a road rage incident on North Nine Mound Road. When police contacted the man, he admitted to being involved in the road rage incident and to having a black handgun, but claimed it had been locked inside a safe inside his house at the time.