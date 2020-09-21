Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Monday, October 5, 2020, via Zoom Webinar at 6:30 p.m., for the following planning and zoning matters:
1) Precise implementation plan (PIP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction of 1,600 square foot addition to Atkins Verona Bicycle Shoppe located at 517 Half Mile Road.
2) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction for up to 10,000 square feet of retail, 140 market rate apartments, and 110 workforce housing apartments located at 420 Church Avenue.
3) Zoning map amendment for 420 Church Avenue to rezone approximately10.73-acres to Urban Residential (UR) from their current classification of Neighborhood Residential (NR) and approximately 2.25-acres to Central Commercial (CC) from their current classification of Urban Commercial (UC).
Due to the current County Public Health Order, interested persons may comment electronically on the planning and zoning matter during the public hearing at the October 5th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations for these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decisions on Monday, October 12th.
FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, REGISTER AND SPEAK: Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting MUST register by 6:30 PM in advance of the meeting start time by emailing Adam.Sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling (608) 848-9941. You will be given information on how your speaking opportunity will be coordinated.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on these items or to receive copies of the submittals.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: September 17 and 24, 2020
ORDINANCE NO. 20-967
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 10-1-27 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF VERONA
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, do ordain that the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, Wisconsin is amended as follows:
1. Section 10-1-27 (a) is hereby amended to remove and amend the following:
(47) On the northwest side of Paoli Street, two hundred fifty (250) feet north from the intersection of South Nine Mound Road.
(48) Reserved.
(49) On the northwest side of Paoli Street, from the intersection of South Nine Mound Road extending southwest to the intersection of Venture Court.
(51) On both sides of South Nine Mound Road, one hundred twenty-five (125) feet west from the intersection of Paoli Street.
2. Section 10-1-27 (a) is hereby amended to add the following paragraphs (68) and (87):
(70) On both sides of Wall Street, beginning from West Verona Avenue, extending south, to the center of West End Circle.
(71) On both sides of West End Circle, beginning from the center of Wall Street, extending west, to include all of West End Circle and its cul-de-sac.
(72) On both sides of West End Circle, beginning from the center of Wall Street, extending east, to the center of Wildcat Way and extending north to West Verona Avenue.
(73) On both sides of Wildcat Way, beginning from the center of West End Circle, extending east, to the center of Stewarts Woods Road.
(74) On both sides of Wildcat Way, beginning from the center of Stewarts Woods Road, extending south and east, for a distance of seven hundred (700) feet.
(75) On Wildcat Way, the entire cul-de-sac of Wildcat Way.
(76) On both sides of Stewarts Woods Road, beginning from the center of Wildcat Way, extending north and east, to the center of South Nine Mound Road.
(77) On both sides of West Verona Avenue, beginning from the center of West End Circle, extending east, to the center of North and South Nine Mound Road.
(78) On the west side of South Nine Mound Road, from the intersection of West Verona Avenue to the intersection of Stewarts Woods Road.
(79) On the west and south side of South Nine Mound Road, from the intersection of Stewarts Woods Road extending southeast for four hundred twenty-five (425) feet.
(80) On the east side of South Nine Mound Road, from the intersection of West Verona Avenue to the intersection of Half Mile Road.
(81) On the east side of South Nine Mound Road, from the intersection of Half Mile Road extending southeast for four hundred (400) feet.
(82) On the southwest side of South Nine Mound Road, from the curb line for 421 South Nine Mound Road extending northwest for one hundred thirty (130) feet.
(83) On the northeast side of South Nine Mound Road, from the curb line of Industrial Drive extending southeast for two hundred thirty-five (235) feet.
(84) On the east side of North Nine Mound Road, from the intersection of West Verona Avenue extending north for two hundred fifty (250) feet.
(85) On the west side of North Nine Mound Road, from the intersection of West Verona Avenue extending north for two hundred fifteen (215) feet.
(86) On the southeast side of Paoli Street, from the center of South Nine Mound Road extending north for two hundred fifty (250) feet.
(87) On the southeast side of Paoli Street, from the center of South Nine Mound Road extending south for three hundred fifty (350) feet.
(88) On the west side of Lincoln Street, from the center of Military Ridge State Trail extending north and south for fifty (50) feet.
(89) On the east side of Lincoln Street, from the center of Military Ridge State Trail extending north for fifty (50) feet.
(90) On the east side of Lincoln Street, from the northern curb line of 111 Lincoln Street extending north to the center of Military Ridge State Trail.
(91) On both sides of Lincoln Street, from the intersection of East Verona Avenue extending south for one hundred five (105) feet.
(92) On the south side of West Verona Avenue, from the curb line of South Marietta Street extending west for ninety-seven (97) feet.
This ordinance shall become effective upon passage and publication as required by law.
CITY OF VERONA
Luke Diaz, Mayor
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: September 14, 2020
Published: September 24, 2020
CITY OF VERONA MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
August 12, 2020
Verona City Hall
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Common Council held its meeting as a virtual meeting. The Common Council did not meet at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street. Members of the Common Council and Staff joined the meeting by using Zoom Webinar. Members of the public were able to join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting via phone.
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:04 p.m.
2. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie, Ryan and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre; City Atty. Kleinmaier; City Engineer Fischer; AECOM Engineer Billmeyer; and City Clerk Clark.
3. Public Comment:
Dan Atkins, representing Atkins Verona Bicycle Shoppe, 517 Half Mile Road, Verona, spoke regarding the Planned Unit Development (PUD) concept plan review for a one-story, 1,280 square foot addition to the existing commercial building located at 517 Half Mile Road.
Ted Higgins, representing Firefighters Local 311 of the International Association of Firefighters, AFL-CIO, spoke to update the Council on the ongoing contract negotiations between Firefighters Local 311 and the City.
Michael Samuels, representing the Andev Group, spoke in support of the Andev Group petition for annexation and zoning of the Burke parcel adjacent to 1100 Whalen Road (Whalen and Liberty Drive). They are hoping to get some definitive direction from the Council.
J.J. Alaily, representing ICAP Development, spoke in support of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) located north of 233 Wildcat Way.
Ronald Trachtenberg, representing St. Ambrose Academy, spoke regarding vehicle access to the proposed St. Ambrose Academy project located at 301 North Main Street.
Grant Emmel, representing St. Ambrose Academy, spoke in support of the proposed St. Ambrose Academy project.
Kirk Keller, representing Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, spoke in support of the proposed St. Ambrose Academy project.
Wade Wyse, representing Wyser Engineering, spoke regarding the stormwater management plan for the site of the proposed St. Ambrose Academy project.
John Bierberitz, representing Traffic Analysis and Design, Inc., spoke regarding the traffic analysis done for the proposed St. Ambrose Academy project.
Fr. Scott Emerson, representing St. Christopher Parish, spoke in support of the proposed St. Ambrose Academy project.
4. Approval of the minutes from the July 27, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to approve the minutes of the July 27, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 8-0.
5. Mayors Business: None
6. Announcements: Posey announced a neighborhood meeting hosted by Steve Brown Apartments and the Alexander Company will be held on August 26, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.
7. Administrators Report:
The States preliminary estimate of the Citys 2020 net new construction added $61,495,500 as of January 1, 2020. This change represents a 2% increase from 2019.
8. Engineers Report:
Well 6 Pumping Station Construction: Well start-up is delayed until the gas service is installed and gas piping is completed.
Verona Area High School Construction Traffic Improvements: All project roads are open to traffic.
The Woods at Cathedral Point Phase 1: Sanitary sewer construction started on July 28th, with the connection scheduled to be completed by the end of the week of August 3rd.
9. Committee Reports:
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $ 1,552,108.41. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Bar and Restaurant COVID-19 Support Program applications. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Posey, to approve the bar and restaurant COVID-19 Support Program applications. Staff recommends awarding one grant in the amount of $4,000. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Public Safety and Welfare Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: A temporary premises description amendment for Toot & Kates, LLC, d/b/a Toot & Kates Wine Bar, 109 S. Main Street, to include additional space on the front stoop area of the building and the sidewalk terrace. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to approve a temporary premises description amendment for Toot & Kates, LLC, d/b/a Toot & Kates Wine Bar, 109 S. Main Street, to include additional space on the front stoop area of the building and the sidewalk terrace, contingent upon the following: 1. Only the terrace area of the sidewalk will be used for seating; 2. Liability insurance and indemnification of the City as recommended by the City Administrator and City Attorney will be in place; 3. The premises description amendment will be effective until November 15, 2020
Sayre stated going around the corner obstructs the bartenders view of the customer, so it not allowed. The alley on the south end of the building is owned by Tom Schmidt, who has no interest in allowing Toot & Kates to use that space. Discussion followed regarding concerns for safety and hours of operation. Motion by Jerney, seconded by Reekie, to amend the original motion to restrict the hours for placing tables on the terrace to 6:30 p.m. until closing.
Kohl asked if the late start time for tables on the terrace time would include the weekends. Jerney replied yes. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to amend the amendment to allow Toot & Kates to have streetscape seating on Saturdays and Sundays from opening hours until close. Diaz called for a roll call vote on the amendment to the amendment to the original motion. On roll call: Alder Ryan Aye; Alder Touchett No; Alder Cronin Aye; Alder Jerney Aye; Alder Kemp Aye; Alder Kohl Aye; Alder Posey No; Alder Reekie Aye. Motion carried 6-2. Diaz called for a roll call vote on the amendment to the original motion. On roll call: Alder Reekie Aye; Alder Ryan Aye; Alder Touchett No; Alder Cronin Aye; Alder Jerney Aye; Alder Kemp Aye; Alder Kohl Aye; Alder Posey No. Motion carried 6-2. Diaz called for a roll call vote on the original motion. On roll call: Alder Posey No; Alder Reekie Aye; Alder Ryan Aye; Alder Touchett No; Alder Cronin Aye; Alder Jerney Aye; Alder Kemp Aye; Alder Kohl Aye. Motion carried 6-2. The final approval, with amendments, reads as follows: To approve a temporary premises description for Toot & Kates, LLC, d/b/a Toot & Kates Wine Bar, 109 S. Main Street, to include additional space on the front stoop area of the building and the sidewalk terrace, from 6:30 p.m. until close on weekdays, and from opening hours until close on Saturdays and Sundays, contingent upon the following: 1. Only the terrace area of the sidewalk will be used for seating; 2. Liability insurance and indemnification of the City as recommended by the City Administrator and City Attorney will be in place; 3. The premises description amendment will be effective until November 15, 2020.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 20-967 amending Section 10-1-27 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Verona. Reekie stated the Public Safety and Welfare Committee took no action on this item, as there is some interest in researching more restrictive parking on Nine Mound Road. The Common Council took no action on this item.
C. Plan Commission
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-031 approving a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an indoor commercial entertainment land use at 1155 Clarity Street. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Ryan, to approve Resolution No. R-20-031 approving a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an indoor commercial entertainment land use at 1155 Clarity Street. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion Re: Concept plan review for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) located north of 233 Wildcat Way. The applicant is proposing a Planned Unit Development (PUD) concept plan that would allow for the construction of two commercial buildings with drive-thrus that would contain a total of approximately 8,180 square feet of commercial space. Discussion followed regarding what businesses will occupy the space, grading of the property, and making the site pedestrian and bicycle friendly. The Common Council took no formal action on this item, as this is the conceptual review of the project.
(3) Discussion Re: A Planned Unit Development (PUD) concept plan review for a one-story, 1,600 square foot addition to the existing commercial building located at 517 Half Mile Road. The applicant is proposing a Planned Unit Development (PUD) concept plan that would allow for the construction of a 1,600 square foot addition to the existing commercial building located at 517 Half Mile Road. The Common Council took no formal action on this item, as this is the conceptual review of the project.
(4) Discussion Re: A Planned Unit Development Plan (PUD) concept plan review for a 118-unit senior housing comprised of 60 units assisted living and 58 units of assisted/memory care located adjacent to 1100 Whalen Road. Discussion followed regarding land use designation, location, and parking. The Common Council took no formal action on this item, as this is the conceptual review of the project.
(5) Discussion Re: A Planned Unit Development (PUD) concept plan review for a 2-story, 34,000 square foot multi-phased private school located at 301 North Main Street. Sayre explained this school is proposed to be built on the vacant field to the north of St. Christopher Catholic Parish. The proposal provides access to the property from the Silent Street right-of-way area. Staff is encouraging shared parking with St. Christopher Parish. Discussion followed regarding location, access to the property from N. Main St. or Silent St., shared parking, traffic concerns on N. Main Street, and stormwater concerns. The Common Council took no formal action on this item, as this is the conceptual review of the project. 9:47 p.m. the Council recessed until 9:56 p.m. Kemp left the meeting.
D. Public Works/Sewer and Water Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: A Professional Services Agreement with AECOM for project ID 2020-109 N. Main Street water main replacement. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Ryan, to approve a Professional Services Agreement with AECOM for project ID 2020-109 N. Main Street water main replacement not to exceed $39,550. This agreement with AECOM is for the replacement of water main in N. Main Street adjacent to the school district property. This water main has experienced multiple breaks recently and needs replacement. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: A Professional Services Agreement with AECOM for project ID 2020-115 Verona Water System Risk and Resilience Assessments and Emergency Response Plans. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Ryan, to approve a Professional Services Agreement with AECOM for project ID 2020-115 Verona Water System Risk and Resilience Assessments and Emergency Response Plans, not to exceed $49,300. Motion carried 8-0.
(3) Discussion and Possible Action Re: A Professional Services Agreement with JT Engineering for inspection services at Sugar Creek Commons public improvement project. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Ryan, to approve a Professional Services Agreement with JT Engineering for inspection services at Sugar Creek Commons public improvement project, not to exceed $59,839.50, and contingent upon legal counsel review of the contract language. Motion carried 8-0.
(4) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-032 relocation order and determination of necessity related to Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Jerney, to approve Resolution No. R-20-032 relocation order and determination of necessity related to Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project. Motion carried 8-0.
(5) Discussion and Possible Action Re: An agreement with Dane County for Restoration of Badger Mill Creek. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Jerney to approve an agreement with Dane County for Restoration of Badger Mill Creek, contingent upon City Attorney and City Administrator review. Motion carried 8-0.
10. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: A Professional Services Agreement with McMahon Associates, Inc. The proposed agreement will provide management consulting services to assist the Fire Chief. Staff is requesting an extension of the agreement for three additional months until November 30th. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Reekie, to approve a Professional Services Agreement with McMahon Associates, Inc. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-033 Creating a Sustainability Task Force. The Common Council recently directed Staff to create a sustainability committee. The Task Force would be comprised of a minimum of seven members appointed by the Mayor and Council that would meet on an as needed basis. The Task Force would focus their efforts on addressing the to-do list from the Sustainability Resolution that was adopted in April of 2019, as well as assisting the City in identifying sustainable goals and objectives to be included in the Comprehensive Plan. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Ryan, to approve Resolution No. R-20-033 Creating a Sustainability Task Force. Diaz asked for unanimous consent from the Council to set the minimum number of members of the Task Force to five. There were no objections. Motion carried 8-0.
C. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Potential developments and use of public funds in the Verona Technology Park
The Common Council may convene in closed session as authorized by Section 19.85(1)(e) of the Wisconsin Statutes for the purpose of deliberating or negotiating the investing of public funds or conducting other specified public business whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. The Common Council may reconvene in open session and take action on the closed session item.
Sayre explained Staff is working on two development projects in the Verona Technology Park that may require the need for tax incremental financing (TIF). The use of TIF may be necessary for public infrastructure improvements required for the development and to help serve the Technology Park. Staff is requesting a closed session discussion with the Common Council. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to convene in closed session as authorized by Section 19.85(1)(e) of the Wisconsin Statutes for the purpose of deliberating or negotiating the investing of public funds or conducting other specified public business whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. The Common Council may reconvene in open session and take action on the closed session item. On roll call: Alder Kohl Aye; Alder Posey Aye; Alder Reekie Aye; Alder Ryan Aye; Alder Touchett Aye; Alder Cronin Aye; Alder Jerney Aye; Alder Kemp Absent. Motion carried 8-0. The Common Council convened in closed session at 10:28 p.m. CLOSED SESSION. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Reekie, to reconvene in open session at 11.03 p.m. Motion carried 8-0. No action was taken by the Common Council in closed session.
11. Adjournment:
Motion by Touchett, seconded by Cronin, to adjourn at 11:05 p.m. Motion carried 8-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: September 24, 2020
CITY OF VERONA MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
August 24, 2020
Verona City Hall
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Common Council held its meeting as a virtual meeting. The Common Council did not meet at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street. Members of the Common Council and Staff joined the meeting by using Zoom Webinar. Members of the public were able to join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting via phone.
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m.
2. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie, Ryan and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre; City Engineer Fischer; and City Clerk Clark.
3. Public Comment: None
4. Approval of the minutes from the August 12, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Cronin, to approve the minutes of the August 12, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 8-0.
5. Mayors Business:
A. Appointment of citizen member to Plan Commission
Mayor Diaz appointed Steve Hingle as a citizen member to the Plan Commission, with a term expiring April 30, 2022. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kemp, to approve the appointment of Steve Hingle as a citizen member to the Plan Commission. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Appointment of citizen member to the City/Town Joint Planning Committee
Mayor Diaz appointed Steve Hingle as a citizen member to the City/Town Joint Planning Committee, with a term expiring April 30, 2022. Motion by Ryan, seconded by Jerney, to approve the appointment of Steve Hingle as a citizen member to the City/Town Joint Planning Committee. Motion carried 8-0.
C. Appointment of members to the Sustainability Task Force
Mayor Diaz appointed citizen members Joe Zillmer and Kirstin Reeser, and Alderpersons Charlie Ryan, Heather Reekie, and Katie Kohl as members of the Sustainability Task Force. There is no term of office designated for the Sustainability Task Force. Motion by Jerney, seconded by Ryan, to approve the appointment of citizen members Joe Zillmer and Kirstin Reeser, and Alderpersons Charlie Ryan, Heather Reekie, and Katie Kohl to the Sustainability Task Force. Motion carried 8-0.
D. Overview of election processes
City Clerk Clark reported on August 11, 2020 Partisan Primary voter tallies, voter registration requirements, absentee ballot processes and timelines for the November 3rd, 2020 Presidential Election, and COVID-19 protections in place at City of Verona polling places.
6. Announcements: None
7. Administrators Report:
Board of Review is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th at 5:30 p.m.
8. Engineers Report:
The Woods at Cathedral Point Phase 1: Sanitary sewer construction is nearly complete and water main construction is underway.
Sugar Creek Commons Public Improvements: This project will consist of reconstruction of a portion of West Verona Avenue and Legion Street to install a new sanitary sewer main on West Verona Avenue and replace an old water main on Legion Street and Topp Avenue. Left turn lanes from westbound West Verona Avenue, new curb and gutter, asphalt pavement and new sidewalk along the east side of Legion Street will also be constructed.
9. Committee Reports:
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $724,488.52. Motion carried 8-0.
10. Adjournment:
Motion by Kemp, seconded by Touchett, to adjourn at 7:56 p.m. Motion carried 8-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: September 24, 2020
