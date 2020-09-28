VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
2020 General Election
City and Town of Verona
November 3, 2020
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 PM on the fifth day before the election, October 29, 2020.
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Ellen Clark, Verona City Clerk
111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593
(608) 845-6495
City Hall
Oct. 20th – Oct. 23rd – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (T-F)
Oct. 26th – Oct. 30th – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (M-F)
Oct. 24th – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Saturday)
Teresa Withee, Clerk/Treasurer
7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI 53593
(608) 845-7187
Oct. 20th – Oct. 23rd – 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (T-F)
Oct. 26th – Oct. 30th – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (M-TH)
Oct. 30th – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Friday)
Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli Street, Verona, WI 53593
Oct. 23rd – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Friday)
Oct. 24th – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Saturday)
Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, please call the City or Town Hall to verify dates and times for in-person absentee voting.
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is: October 20, 2020
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: Friday, October 30, 2020
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on November 3, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: October 1, 2020
STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP
MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULATION
Publication Title: The Verona Press, Publication No. 658-320. Date of Filing: 9/25/2020
Issue Frequency: Weekly. Number of issues published annually: 52. Annual subscription price: $48.00 in Dane/Rock counties; $59.00 elsewhere.
Complete mailing address of known office of publication: 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427. Contact Person: Jim Ferolie (608) 845-9559.
Complete mailing address of headquarters of general business offices of the publishers: 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427. Name of Publisher: Jim Ferolie, 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427.
Name of Editor: Kimberly Wethal, 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427.
Managing Editor: Kimberly Wethal, 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427.
Name of Owners: Woodward Communications, Inc.; Woodward Communications, Inc. ESOP Trust; Thomas Woodward; 801 Bluff St., Dubuque, IA 52004-0688.
Known Bondholders, Mortgagees, and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent or More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities.
Full Name/Complete Mailing Address: Dubuque Bank and Trust, 1398 Central Avenue, Dubuque, IA 52001.
Publication title: The Verona Press
Issue date for circulation data below: 9/25/2020
Total number of copies (Net press run): Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 1,821. Number copies of single issue published nearest to filing date: 1,823. Paid Circulation (By Mail and outside the Mail) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof and exchange copies) during preceding 12 months: 50; nearest to filing date: 50. Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof and exchange copies) during preceding 12 months: 1,425; nearest to filing date: 1,423. Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS® during preceding 12 months: 291; nearest to filing date: 305. Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail®) during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Total Paid Distribution: 1,766; nearest to filing date: 1,778.
Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (By Mail and Outside the Mail) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Free or Nominal Rate Inside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail (Carriers or other means) during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0.
Total Distribution during preceding 12 months: 1,766; nearest to filing date: 1,778.
Copies not distributed during preceding 12 months: 55; nearest to filing date: 45.
Total average during preceding 12 months: 1,821; nearest to filing date: 1,823. Percent Paid during preceding 12 months: 100%; nearest to filing date: 100%.
Electronic Copy Circulation
Paid Electronic copies average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 67; Number of copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 95.
Total Paid Print Copies average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 1,833; Number of copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date:1,873.
Total Print Distribution average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 1,833; Number of copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 1,873.
Percent Paid (Both Print & Electronic Copies) average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 100%; Number of copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 100%.
Publication of Statement of Ownership: If the publication is a general publication, publication of this statement is required. Will be printed in the 10/3/19 issue of this publication.
(signed) Jim Ferolie
9/25/2020
I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).
Published: October 1, 2020
Town of Verona
Regular Town Board Meeting
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 6:30 PM
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Town Board will hold its regular town board meeting as a virtual meeting. The Town Board will not meet at Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD. Members of the Town Board and Staff may join the meeting by using Zoom Webinar, as described immediately below.
Members of the public can join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting.
Join the meeting via computer, tablet, or smart phone:
https://zoom.us/j/96912694967? pwd=L05VVHMySXVBTDExR1RGbFF FOW5idz09
Meeting ID: 969 1269 4967
Passcode: 965203
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adu9w5n1xI
Join the meeting via phone by dialing the number below and use the same meeting ID and password information
(312) 626-6799
Anyone with questions prior to the meeting may contact the Town at (608) 845-7187 or email Teresa Withee at twithee@town.verona.wi.us
PUBLIC SPEAKING INSTRUCTIONS
WRITTEN COMMENTS: You can send comments to the Town Board on any matter, either on or not on the agenda, by emailing mgeller@town.verona.wi.us or twithee@town.verona.wi.us or in writing to Town Board Chair, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI, 53593.
1) Call to Order/Approval of the agenda
2) Public Comment – Comments on matters not listed on this agenda could be placed on a future meeting agenda. If the Chair or staff has received written comments for items not on the agenda, these will be read.
3) Approval of minutes from September 1, 2020
4) Administrator/Planner Report
a) Public Works Project Manager Report
b) Clerk/Treasurer Report
5) Presentation of Draft 2021 EMS Budget by Deputy Chief Jeff Dostalek
6) Committee Reports
a) Plan Commission:
1. Discussion and Possible Action: Petition to rezone 6535 Grandview Road from RR-2 (2.06 acres) and AT-35 (37.1 acres) to RR-2 (3.3 acres) and AT-35 (35.86 acres)
b) Public Works
1. Discussion and Possible Action: Resolution 2020-08 – Action on Town of Verona Access/Driveway Permit Applications
c) Ordinance Committee
d) Financial Sustainability Committee
i) Discussion: Purchasing Policy
e) Natural and Recreational Areas Committee
f) EMS Commission
g) Town Chair’s Business
h) Supervisor Announcements
7) New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action re: Routes to Recovery EMS Expenditures
B. Discussion re: 2021 Estimated 2021 Contract Costs for Dane County Sheriff’s Office
C. Discussion and Possible Action re: Payment of Bills
8) Adjournment
Regular board agendas are published in the Town’s official newspaper, The Verona Press. Per Resolution 2016-2 agendas are posted at the Town Hall and online at www.town.verona.wi.us. Use the ‘subscribe’ feature on the Town’s website to receive agendas and other announcements via email.
Notice is also given that a possible quorum of the Plan Commission and/or Public Works, Ordinance, Natural and Recreational Areas, and Financial Sustainability Committees and could occur at this meeting for the purposes of information gathering only.
If anyone having a qualifying disability as defined by the American with Disabilities Act needs an interpreter, materials in alternate formats, or other accommodations to access these meetings, please contact the Town of Verona @ 608-845-7187 or twithee@town.verona.wi.us. Please do so at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so that proper arrangements can be made.
Mark Geller, Town Chair, Town of Verona
Posted: September 28, 2020
Published: October 1, 2020
