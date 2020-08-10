Legals
SUGAR CREEK COMMONS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS
DANE COUNTY, VERONA, WISCONSIN
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Sugar Creek Commons (SCC) Public Improvements will be received, from Bidders, by the Owner, at the office of the Engineer, JSD Professional Services, Inc., 161 Horizon Drive, Suite 101, Verona, WI 53593, until 2:00 p.m. local time on Friday, August 21, 2020, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The project is located in the City of Verona, Wisconsin; more specifically located near the intersection of West Verona Avenue and Legion Street.
The Project consists of the following general scope items and approximate quantities:
Performing clearing and grubbing, installation and maintenance of erosion control, traffic control, constructing new public storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main utilities, existing roadway reconstruction, street subgrade preparation, curb and gutter, aggregate base installation, roadway asphalt pavement, concrete sidewalk, light pole relocations, seeding and restoration, pavement marking and signing, and other related work required to have a complete project. Anticipated construction start date is August 31, 2020, with subsequent milestone dates and final completion dates as found in the Contract Documents.
Highlighted Quantities:
Asphalt Surface and Existing Base Course Removal — 7,000± SY
Urban Roadway Reconstruction — 1,500± LF (W. Verona Ave. and Legion St.)
Public Sanitary Sewer — 8” PVC — 1,250± LF
Public Water Main — 10” Ductile Iron — 530± LF
Public Storm Sewer — Varied Size — 450± LF
Sanitary Manhole Structures — 9 Total (1 External Drop Structure)
Storm Sewer Manhole and Inlet Structures — 19 Total Structures
30’ ± Dual 10’x10’ Box Culvert Extension (Design/Build)
Aggregate Base Course Placement — 5,800± TON
Asphalt Pavement — 2,000± TON
Concrete Sidewalk and Median Concrete — 7,300 SF
Pavement Marking and Signage
Phase Traffic Control with Detour Route
Erosion Control and Restoration
Light Pole Relocations
Bids will be received for a single prime contract. Bids shall be on a unit price basis.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents will be JSD Professional Services, Inc., 161 Horizon Drive, Suite 101, Verona, WI 53593 (Contact: Matt Haase, PE, or Donna Edge, Senior Project Coordinator), 608-848-5060. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office’s site on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and may obtain electronic copies of the Bidding Documents from the Quest online data network as described below.
Project Bidding Documents may be viewed and downloaded online on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from the Issuing Office at www.jsdinc.com or QuestCDN.com websites. Complete sets of Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the Issuing Office’s website as portable document format (PDF) files for a $15.00 non-refundable payment. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the BIDDING DOCUMENTS link and by entering eBidDOCTM Number 7103594 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com. The cost of printed Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office will depend on the number and size of the Drawings and Project Manual, applicable taxes, and shipping method selected by the prospective Bidder. Cost of Bidding Documents and shipping is non-refundable. Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the prospective Bidder’s delivery method of choice; the shipping charge will depend on the shipping method chosen. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of the Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office.
BID SECURITY: Bid security in the amount of 5% of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
Bids shall be directed to Matt Haase, PE, JSD Professional Services, Inc., 161 Horizon Drive, Suite 101, Verona, WI 53593, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside envelope: “BID FOR SUGAR CREEK COMMONS (SCC) PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS.”
Bids will be accepted only from qualified Bidders. Refer to Article 3 of the Instructions to Bidders for qualification requirements.
Bidder’s Proof of Responsibility must be submitted to JSD in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
Sugar Creek Commons, LLC reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and to award the Contract in the best interest of Sugar Creek Commons, LLC.
Owner: Sugar Creek Commons, LLC
Owner’s Representative: Forward Development Group, LLC (FDG)
By: Ron Henshue
Title: CFO, Vice President of Operations
Date: July 31, 2020
Published: August 6 and 13, 2020
WNAXLP
