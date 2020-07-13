Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, August 3, 2020, via Zoom Webinar at 6:30 p.m., for the following planning and zoning matter:
1) Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a proposed Indoor Commercial Entertainment land use, known as RIT Nutrition and Training, to be located at 1155 Clarity Drive.
Due to the current County Public Health Order, interested persons may comment electronically on the planning and zoning matter during the public hearing at the August 3rd Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations for these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decisions on Wednesday, August 12th.
FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, REGISTER AND SPEAK: Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting MUST register by 6:30 PM in advance of the meeting start time by emailing Adam.Sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling (608) 848-9941. You will be given information on how your speaking opportunity will be coordinated.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on these items or to receive copies of the submittals.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: July 16 and 23, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
City of Verona
111 Lincoln Street
Verona, WI 53593-1520
NOTICE OF MEETING TO ADJOURN CITY OF VERONA BOARD OF REVIEW TO A LATER DATE
City of Verona, Dane County
City of Verona Board of Review will meet on the 24th day of August, 2020 at 6:00 pm via Zoom Webinar, for the purpose of calling the Board of Review into session to hear a report from the City Assessor regarding the revaluation and taxpayer objection procedures and adjourn to Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
Additional notice of the reconvened Board of Review, as required under Wis. Stat. §7.47(2), will be provided in advance of the meeting.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Board of Review will hold its meeting as a virtual meeting. The Board of Review will not meet at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street. Members of the Board of Review and Staff will join the meeting by using Zoom Webinar, as described immediately below.
Members of the public can join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting using phones, as described immediately below. Those requiring toll-free options are asked to contact City Hall for details prior to the meeting at adam.sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or 608-848-9941.
Join the meeting via computer, tablet, or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/96980168406
Webinar ID: 96980168406
Join the meeting via phone by dialing:
312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 96980168406
Watch live on the City’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/VeronaWIMeetings
The online meeting agenda and all support materials can be found at www.ci.verona.wi.us/. In addition to the public, all Board of Review members and Staff will also be participating remotely. Anyone with questions prior to the meeting may contact the City at (608) 848-9941 or adam.sayre@ci.verona.wi.us.
PUBLIC SPEAKING INSTRUCTIONS
• For public comments, including comments during the public hearing, register and speak: Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting MUST register by 5:45 PM in advance of the meeting start time by emailing adam.sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling 608-848-9941. You will be given information on how your speaking opportunity will be coordinated.
Notice is hereby given this 16th day of July, 2020 by Ellen Clark, City Clerk.
Published: July 16, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Patricia Ann Owen, D.O.D. 01/29/2020
Case No. 2020PR0168
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth July 27, 1948 and date of death January 29, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 94 Heritage Lane, Belleville, WI 53508.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is October 16, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1000.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
July 13, 2020
Terese M. Hansen
Hansen Law Office
111 E. Verona Ave.
Verona, WI 53593
608-772-3939
Bar Number: 1000988
Published: July 16, 23 and 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *