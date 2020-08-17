Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, via Zoom Webinar at 6:30 p.m., for the following planning and zoning matters:
1) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction of 1,600 square foot addition to Atkins Verona Bicycle Shoppe located at 517 Half Mile Road.
2) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction of a four (4)-story, 80-unit apartment building located at 410 and 420 West Verona Avenue.
Due to the current County Public Health Order, interested persons may comment electronically on the planning and zoning matter during the public hearing at the September 8th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations for these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decisions on Monday, September 14th.
FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, REGISTER AND SPEAK: Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting MUST register by 6:30 PM in advance of the meeting start time by emailing Adam.Sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling (608) 848-9941. You will be given information on how your speaking opportunity will be coordinated.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on these items or to receive copies of the submittals.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: August 20 and 27, 2020
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
July 27, 2020
Verona City Hall
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Common Council held its meeting as a virtual meeting. The Common Council did not meet at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street. Members of the Common Council and Staff joined the meeting by using Zoom Webinar. Members of the public were able to join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting via phone.
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m.
2. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie, Ryan and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre; City Engineer Fischer; and City Clerk Clark.
3. Public Comment: None
4. Approval of the minutes from the July 13, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Cronin, to approve the minutes of the July 13, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 8-0.
5. Mayors Business: Mayor Diaz asked everyone to wear a mask and follow the Dane County Health Department guidelines.
6. Announcements: None
7. Administrators Report:
The Heights of Verona, LLC did not renew the liquor license for the 2020-2021 licensing year for The Heights Event Center.
Board of Review will be held on Monday, August 24th at 6 p.m. Assessor Dean Peters will be reporting on the revaluation process and hearing procedures for any Board of Review hearings that may come up. Open Book will be held Thursday, September 10th from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday, September 11th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Board of Review will take place Tuesday, September 29th from 5:30 p.m. until adjournment.
8. Engineers Report:
9. Committee Reports:
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $1,234,589.79. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-029 awarding the sale of $5,610,000 General Obligation Corporate Bonds, Series 2020A. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Posey, to approve Resolution No. R-20-029 awarding the sale of $5,610,000 General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2020A.
These bonds were issued by the City to fund $670,000 in street improvement projects, $410,000 for parks and public grounds projects, and $4,600,000 for sewage projects. Motion carried 8-0.
(3) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Bar and Restaurant COVID-19 Support Program applications. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin to approve the bar and restaurant COVID-19 Support Program applications. Staff recommends awarding three grants in the amount of $4,000 each. Motion carried 8-0.
(4) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Bar and Restaurant COVID-19 Support Program. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to approve the Bar and restaurant COVID-19 Support Program. During the last round of bar and restaurant COVID-19 applications, a concern was raised regarding the criteria that the business shall have less than $1 million in revenue in 2019. Potential new criteria for another round of grants follows: 1. Maximum grant is $4,000; 2. Must be classified as a bar or restaurant as defined in the Dane County Order; 3. The business or applicant has not previously been awarded a City of Verona COVID-19 grant; 4. Eliminate criteria of less than $1 million in revenue in 2019; 5. Business is not a franchise; 6. Business is solely located in the City of Verona and does not have locations anywhere else. Staff recommends making $100,000 in funds available for this grant program. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Public Safety and Welfare Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: A temporary premises description amendment for LBO, Inc., d/b/a 5th Quarter, 161 Horizon Drive, #110, Verona, WI 53593. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Touchett, to approve a temporary premises description amendment for LBO, Inc., d/b/a 5th Quarter, 161 Horizon Drive, Verona, WI 53593 on Saturday, August 22nd, with a rain date of September 12th. Motion carried 8-0.
C. Public Works/Sewer and Water Committee
Touchett requested unanimous consent from the Common Council to take up items 9.C.(2) and 9.C.(7) together, and items 9.C.(3), (4), (5), and (6) together. There were no objections.
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Easement for Parcel 1 located along Bruce Street for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Replacement.
Motion by Touchett, seconded by Ryan, to approve an easement for Parcel 1 located along Bruce Street for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer interceptor Replacement, contingent on City Administrator and City Attorney review. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Easement for Parcel 4 located on Dane County Property for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Replacement. This item was taken up with item 9.C.(7), and a combined motion was made. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to approve an easement for Parcel 4 located on Dane County Property for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer interceptor Replacement, contingent on City Administrator and City Attorney review. Motion carried 8-0.
(3) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Easement for Parcel 5 located at 714 Arbor Vitae Place for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Replacement. This item was taken up with items 9.C.(4), 9.C.(5), and 9.C.(6), and a combined motion was made. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to approve an easement for Parcel 5 located at 714 Arbor Vitae Place for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer interceptor Replacement, contingent on City Administrator and City Attorney review. Motion carried 8-0.
(4) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Easement for Parcel 6 located at 716 Arbor Vitae Place for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Replacement. This item was taken up with items 9.C.(3), 9.C.(5), and 9.C.(6), and a combined motion was made. Motion carried 8-0.
(5) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Easement for Parcel 7 located at 718 Arbor Vitae Place for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Replacement. This item was taken up with items 9.C.(3), 9.C.(4), and 9.C.(6), and a combined motion was made. Motion carried 8-0.
(6) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Easement for Parcel 8 located at 720 Arbor Vitae Place for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Replacement. This item was taken up with items 9.C.(3), 9.C.(4), and 9.C.(5), and a combined motion was made. Motion carried 8-0.
(7) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Easement for Parcel 9 located on Dane County Property for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Replacement. This item was taken up with item 9.C.(2), and a combined motion was made. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to approve an easement for Parcel 9 located on Dane County Property for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer interceptor Replacement, contingent on City Administrator and City Attorney review. Motion carried 8-0.
D. Personnel Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-030 to Decrease the Effects of Institutionalized Racism. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Reekie, to approve Resolution No. R-20-030 to Decrease the Effects of Institutionalized Racism. Kemp explained the purpose of this Resolution is to assist the City in decreasing the effects of institutionalized racism. It is the intent of the Council to be proactive by ensuring that the City is a welcoming place and that internally, we ensure that the City is doing what is needed to fight the effects of institutionalized racism. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Ryan, to amend the original motion to add the word anti-racism to the last line of Number 7) of the Resolution, resulting in the following sentence: Based on the success of the City’s pilot training program, all City Staff will undergo and complete ongoing anti-racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion training. Motion carried 8-0. Mayor Diaz asked for a vote on the original motion as amended. Motion carried 8-0.
10. Adjournment:
Motion by Kemp, seconded by Reekie, to adjourn at 7:45 p.m. Motion carried 8-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: August 20, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF VERONA EAST SIDE INTERCEPTOR AND MMSD PS 17 FORCE MAIN RELIEF PHASE I
CITY OF VERONA, WI
OWNER: Notice is hereby given by the City of Verona, Wisconsin that it will receive Bids for the Project ID 2018-108, City of Verona East Side Interceptor and MMSD PS 17 Force Main Relief Phase 1.
PROJECT: The major work consists of the following items: Approximately 6,928 LF of 24 — inch gravity flow Sanitary Sewer pipe and appurtenances, 6,845 LF of 24 – inch Sanitary Sewer Force Main and appurtenances, 7 Crossings of Badger Mill Creek, and 1,050 LF of trenchless pipe installation, testing of all installed infrastructure, abandonment of existing infrastructure after installation and testing of new, 3,790 LF of paved recreational trail, and restoration of all construction areas. Project A includes all sewer items and incidental in-stream construction per plans prepared by Dane County, Project B includes in-stream items prepared by Dane County. City reserves the right to award Project A and Project B or Project A to the prospective low bidder.
PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS: Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com. Download the digital Bidding Documents for $30 by inputting Quest project number 7224658 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
All Prime Bidders submitting a Bid shall obtain the Bidding Documents from QuestCDN.com. A link from the City of Verona web page will direct you to QUESTCDN.com, see http://www.ci.verona.wi.us/253/Public-Works/ Project Bidding Tab on the left side of the web page. No paper plan documents will be provided.
All questions regarding the project shall be directed to Theran Jacobson, City of Verona Director of Public Works, (608) 848-6801, theran.jacobson@ci.verona.wi.us or Eric Hjellen, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, (608) 222-1201, x348, erich@madsewer.org.
PRE-BID MEETING: A mandatory pre-bid online virtual meeting will be held at 2:00 P.M. (local time) on Thursday September 10, 2020. All prospective prime bidders are required to attend. Bids submitted by prime bidders who do not attend the pre-bid meeting will be considered unresponsive and will not be opened. The online virtual pre-bid meeting can be joined as follows:
Pre-Bid Conference: Verona East Side Interceptor and MMSD PS 17 Force Main Relief Phase I
Thu, Sep 10, 2020 2:00 PM — 3:00 PM (CDT)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/789555389
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States: +1 (646) 749-3122
- One-touch: tel:+16467493122,,789555389#
Access Code: 789-555-389
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/789555389
TIME: Bids will be received until 2 P.M. (CDT) on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at which time all proposals will be made publicly available. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the bid opening virtually as follows:
Bid Opening: Verona East Side Interceptor and MMSD PS 17 Force Main Relief Phase I
Thursday, Sept 17, 2020, 2 P.M. (CDT).
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/840334141
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States: +1 (224) 501-3412
- One-touch: tel:+12245013412,,840334141#
Access Code: 840-334-141
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/840334141
BIDS: The City has implemented online project bidding using the Quest Construction Data Network (Quest CDN). For this contract, the City will only accept electronic bids submitted through Quest CDN at www.questcdn.com.
BID SECURITY: A bid bond or certified check, payable to the City of Verona, in the amount of not less than 5% or more than 10% of the Bid shall accompany each Bid as a guarantee that if the Bid is accepted, the bidder will execute the contract and furnish 100% performance and payment bonds within 15 days after notice of award of the contract by the City.
WAGE SCALE: Prevailing hourly wage rates are not required as Part of Wisconsin Act 55. CONTRACTOR and SUBCONTRACTOR shall pay competitive wages for each classification of employee engaged in the work.
BID REJECTION: The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous to the City’s best interest.
BID WITHDRAWAL: All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for a period of 60 days after the time and date set for the opening thereof.
Published by authority of the City of Verona, Wisconsin
Luke Diaz, Mayor
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: August 20 and 27, 2020
