LOCATION AND HOURS OF POLLING PLACE
At the Partisan Primary to be held on August 11, 2020 in the Town of Verona the following polling place location will be used for the wards indicated:
Location, Wards
Town of Verona Hall, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI 53593, 1-4
THE POLLING PLACE WILL OPEN AT 7:00 AM AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 PM
If you have any questions concerning your polling place, contact the municipal clerk.
Teresa Withee
7669 County Highway PD
Verona, WI 53593
(608) 807-4466
M-F, 8 AM to 2 PM
The polling place is accessible to elderly and disabled voters.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Verona Municipal Board of Canvassers will hold a meeting at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI 53593. The meeting is to conduct the canvass for the offices of the 2020 Partisan Primary.
If the Town has any outstanding Provisional Ballots lacking Proof of Residency, Proof of Identity, and/or a missing Wisconsin Driver License Number for Provisional Ballots by the close of the Partisan Primary at 8:00 PM on August 11, 2020 and before 4:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM, then the Town Board of Canvassers will reconvene on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 8:30 AM to conduct the canvass.
This meeting is open to the public to observe the canvass process.
Notice of Meeting of the Local Board of Canvassers
At the close of voting on Election Day, pursuant to the provisions of Wis. Stat. § 19.84, the Election Inspectors at each polling place will convene as the Local Canvassing Board for the purpose of conducting the local canvass pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 7.51. This meeting will be open to the public pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§ 19.81-89.
Published: August 6, 2020
LOCATION AND HOURS OF POLLING PLACE
CITY OF VERONA
At the Partisan Primary to be held on August 11, 2020 in the City of Verona, the following polling place locations will be used for the wards indicated:
LOCATION, WARDS
Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona, WI 53593, Wards 1-5 (Ald. Districts 1 & 2)
Verona City Hall, 111 Lincoln St., Verona, WI 53593, Wards 6-9 (Ald. Districts 3 & 4)
ALL POLLING PLACES WILL OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.
If you have questions concerning your polling place, contact the municipal clerk.
Ellen Clark
111 Lincoln St.
Verona, WI 53593
608-848-9947
M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All polling places are accessible to elderly and disabled voters.
Notice of Meeting of the Local Board of Canvassers
At the close of voting on Election Day, pursuant to the provisions of Wis. Stat. §19.84, the Election Inspectors at each polling place will convene as the Local Canvassing Board for the purpose of conducting the local canvass pursuant to Wis. Stat. §7.51. This meeting will be open to the public pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§19.81-89.
Published: August 6, 2020
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES COMMON COUNCIL
July 13, 2020
Verona City Hall
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Common Council held its meeting as a virtual meeting. The Common Council did not meet at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street. Members of the Common Council and Staff joined the meeting by using Zoom Webinar. Members of the public were able to join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting via phone.
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:01p.m.
2. Roll call: Alderpersons Kate Cronin, Charlotte Jerney, Chad Kemp, Katie Kohl, Christine Posey, Heather Reekie and Charlie Ryan were present. Alderperson Evan Touchett is expected to arrive later. Also present: City Administrator Adam Sayre; City Engineer Carla Fischer; and City Clerk Ellen Clark.
3. Public Comment: None
4. Approval of the minutes from the June 22, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to approve the minutes of the June 22, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 7-0. 7:02 p.m. Evan Touchett now in attendance.
5. Mayors Business: Mayor Diaz commented that he wants people to feel free to reach out to their elected officials when they have concerns, ideas, or other feedback regarding City business.
6. Announcements: None
7. Administrators Report:
As Dane County moves into Phase 2 of the Forward Dane Plan, Staff has made the following adjustments to facilities and operations: Library The Library building will be closed from 10 a.m. 12 p.m. each day to allow Staff to clean and restock books. Curbside pick-up will continue during the 2-hour building closure. City Hall and Public Works Both buildings remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future. Senior Center The Senior Center is offering foot care services on an appointment basis only. Additional program offerings may be expanded in the near future. Splash Pad/Firemans Beach Capacity at the beach has been limited to 125 people. An online registration system has been implemented for pre-determined 2-hour and 10-minute time slots. Park Program The park program was temporarily suspended due to a positive COVID-19 test for one of the participants. The goal is to restart the program on July 20th.
Diaz asked if there is anything we can do in the future to prevent the spread of the virus. Sayre replied the playground program participants are color-coded, so the same kids play together every day. In addition, they are playing non-contact games and other activities that facilitate physical distancing. Hand sanitizer is also available for participants. In the case of inclement weather, programs are cancelled proactively to prevent the likelihood of participants gathering under the shelters for protection from the weather. The entire program was shut down when a participant tested positive for COVID-19. Recreation Director Casey Dudley has done the best that he could to prevent virus spread.
8. Engineers Report:
9. Committee Reports:
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $1,487,011.31. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Plan Commission
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-028 approving a Precise Implementation Plan amendment to allow three live-work units located at 142 Paoli Street. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Posey to approve Resolution No. R-20-028 approving a Precise Implementation Plan amendment to allow three (3) live-work units located at 142 Paoli Street, with the following conditions:
1. The businesses located within the live-work units shall operate between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. for external customers.
2. The businesses located within the live-work units shall conform to the allowable uses of the Neighborhood Commercial (NC) zoning district.
The proposed Precise Implementation Plan amendment would change approximately 3,005 square feet of commercial space at 142 Paoli Street to three live-work units. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion Re: A concept plan review of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) for a proposed four (4) story, 79-unit apartment building with 9,319 square feet of commercial space located at 410 and 420 West Verona Avenue. The proposed building would include affordable and market rate units with one, two and three bedrooms. Discussion followed regarding parking; the commercial aspect of the project, and Old National Bank remaining as a tenant on the site; the location of the commercial frontage; setbacks; the need for workforce-priced rental units in the City; and the possibility of a restaurant/bar on the site. The Common Council took no formal action on this item.
(3) Discussion Re: A concept plan review of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) for a proposed 161,050 square foot wholesale building and 24 fuel pumps located at the southwest corner of County Highway M and Thousand Oaks Trail.
The Applicant is proposing the construction of a Costco store and fuel facility in the Verona Technology Park. Discussion followed regarding receiving positive feedback from constituents about this project; traffic concerns; connectivity and bike/ped issues; the number of fuel pumps on the site; stormwater management; and appreciation for Costcos family-supporting jobs. The Common Council took no formal action on this item.
10. New Business:
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Bar and Restaurant COVID-19 Support Program.
Sayre stated Dane Countys Emergency Order #7, issued on July 1, 2020, limits gatherings at bars and restaurants, which has created financial challenges for some local bar and restaurant businesses. In response to the Order, Staff has drafted a Bar and Restaurant COVID-19 Support Program. The criteria for the program are the same as the previous grant program, with the exception of the following: 1. Maximum grant is $4,000; 2. Must be classified as a bar or restaurant as defined in the Dane County order; 3. The business or applicant has not previously been awarded a City of Verona COVID-19 grant. Staff recommends making $100,000 in funds available for this grant program. The goal is to help out the bars and restaurants struggling due to the caps on the number of customers allowed in the establishments at one time. Sayre stated there will be a short application turn-around time, and the list of qualified applicants will be brought back to the Common Council at the next meeting in two weeks. We want to get the money out to the businesses as soon as possible. Motion by Posey, seconded by Kohl, to approve the Bar and Restaurant COVID-19 Support Program, with an application deadline of July 20th and approval by the Common Council on July 27th , using the same guidelines as the Small Business COVID-19 Support Program, with the following exceptions: 1. Maximum grant is $4,000; 2. Must be classified as a bar or restaurant as defined in the Dane County order; 3. The business of applicant has not previously been awarded a City of Verona COVID-19 grant. 8:00 p.m. Heather Reekie left the meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
11. Adjournment:
Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to adjourn at 8:06 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: August 6, 2020
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CITY OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY NOTICE THAT THE ASSESSMENT ROLL IS OPEN FOR EXAMINATION AND OPEN BOOK
Pursuant to Wis. Stats. §70.45, the assessment roll for the Year 2020 assessment will be open for examination starting on the 8th day of September, 2020 online at www.veronawi.gov.
Additionally, the assessor shall be available on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. 7:00 p.m., and on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. Instructional material will be provided at the Open Book to persons who wish to object to valuations under s.70.47, Wis. Stats.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that the 2020 Open Book meeting may be held virtually (by phone and internet) rather than physically at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593. Please contact the assessor at 920-749-1995 or by email at info.apraz@gmail.com, or the City Clerk at 608-845-6495 or by email at ellen.clark@ci.verona.wi.us prior to attending in person for the latest information on the location and procedures for the Open Book meetings.
At this time, we request that you conduct an Open Book session by phone or email with the assessor, rather than attending the Open Book in person. Please call the assessor during regular business hours (Monday Friday, 8:00 a.m. 4:30 p.m.). You may call any time after receiving the enclosed notice, but no later than 7 days prior to the Board of Review to conduct your Open Book meeting. If the assessor is not available at the time of your call, we will make every effort to return your call within 24 hours. When leaving a message, please provide your name, phone number, the municipality in which the property is located, and the Tax Key Number or Parcel Number from your assessment notice or tax bill.
NOTICE OF BOARD OF REVIEW MEETING
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CITY OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Review for the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, shall hold a meeting on September 29, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to adjournment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that the Verona Board of Review will hold its meeting as an in person and virtual meeting. In person Board of Review will be held at the Verona City Hall Council Chambers, 111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593. Virtual Board of Review will be held by using Zoom Webinar. Members of the public can join the Board of Review using Zoom Webinar via computer, tablet, or smart phone, or by calling into the meeting using phones. Those requiring toll-free options are asked to contact City Hall for details prior to the meeting at adam.sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or 608-848-9941. Meeting agendas containing the Zoom Webinar login information will be posted at least 24 hours before the meeting at City Hall, Verona Public Library, Millers Supermarket, and the City website: www.ci.verona.wi.us. Please contact the assessor at 920-749-1995 or by email at info.apraz@gmail.com, or the City Clerk at 608-845-6495 or by email at ellen.clark@ci.verona.wi.us prior to Thursday, September 24, 2020 with any questions and for the latest information on the location and procedures for Board of Review. Required forms can be found on the Citys website under Forms and Permits.
Pursuant to Wis. Stats. §70.47(2).:
1. After the first meeting of the Board of Review and before the Boards final adjournment, no person who is scheduled to appear before the Board of Review may contact or provide information to a member of the Board about the persons objection, except at a session of the Board.
2. The Board of Review may not hear an objection to the amount or valuation of property unless, at least 48 hours before the Boards first scheduled meeting, the objector provides to the
Boards clerk written or oral notice of an intent to file an objection, except that upon a showing of good cause and the submission of a written objection, the Board shall waive the requirement during the first 2 hours of the Boards first scheduled meeting, and the Board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session, or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days with proof of extraordinary circumstances for failure to meet the 48-hour notice requirement and failure to appear before the Board of Review during the first 2 hours of the first scheduled meeting.
3. Objections to the amount or valuation of property shall first be made in writing and filed with the clerk of the Board of Review within the first 2 hours of the Boards first scheduled meeting, except that, upon evidence of extraordinary circumstances, the Board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days. The Board may require objections to the amount or valuation of property to be submitted on forms approved by the Department of Revenue, and the Board shall require that any forms include stated valuations of the property in question. Persons who own land and improvements to that land may object to the aggregate valuation of that land and improvements to that land, but no person who owns land and improvements to that land may object only to the valuation of that land or only to the valuation of improvements to that land. No person may be allowed in any action or proceedings to question the amount or valuation of property unless the written objection has been filed and that person in good faith presented evidence to the Board in support of the objections and made full disclosure before the Board, under oath, of all of that persons property liable to assessment in the district and the value of that property. The requirement that objections be in writing may be waived by express action of the Board.
4. When appearing before the Board of Review, the objecting person shall specify in writing the persons estimate of the value of the land and of the improvements that are the
subject of the persons objection and specify the information that the person used to arrive at that estimate.
5. No person may appear before the Board of Review, testify to the Board by telephone, or object to a valuation if that valuation was made by the assessor or the objector using the income method of valuation, unless the person supplies the assessor with all the information about income and expenses, as specified in the assessors manual under s. 73.03(2a), Wis. Stats., that the assessor requests. The City of Verona has an ordinance for the confidentiality of information about income and expenses that is provided to the assessor under this paragraph that provides exceptions for persons using information in the discharge of duties imposed by law or the duties of their office or by order of a court. The information that is provided under this paragraph, unless a court determined that it is inaccurate, is not subject to the right of inspection and copying under s. 19.35(1), Wis. Stats.
6. The Board shall hear upon oath, by telephone, all ill or disabled persons who present to the Board a letter from a physician, surgeon, or osteopath that confirms their illness or disability. No other persons may testify by telephone unless the Board, in its discretion, has determined to grant a property owners or their representatives request to testify under oath by telephone or written statement.
7. No person may appear before the Board of Review, testify to the Board by telephone, or contest the amount of any assessment unless, at least 48 hours before the first meeting of the Board, or at least 48 hours before the objection is heard if the objection is allowed under s. 70.47(3)(a), Wis. Stats., that person provides to the clerk of the Board of Review notice as to whether the person will ask for removal under Wis. Stats. §70.47(6m)(a) and, if so, which member will be removed and the persons reasonable estimate of the length of time that the hearing will take.
Notice is hereby given this 6th day of August, 2020.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk City of Verona
Published: August 6, 2020
SUGAR CREEK COMMONS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS
DANE COUNTY, VERONA, WISCONSIN
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Sugar Creek Commons (SCC) Public Improvements will be received, from Bidders, by the Owner, at the office of the Engineer, JSD Professional Services, Inc., 161 Horizon Drive, Suite 101, Verona, WI 53593, until 2:00 p.m. local time on Friday, August 21, 2020, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The project is located in the City of Verona, Wisconsin; more specifically located near the intersection of West Verona Avenue and Legion Street.
The Project consists of the following general scope items and approximate quantities:
Performing clearing and grubbing, installation and maintenance of erosion control, traffic control, constructing new public storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main utilities, existing roadway reconstruction, street subgrade preparation, curb and gutter, aggregate base installation, roadway asphalt pavement, concrete sidewalk, light pole relocations, seeding and restoration, pavement marking and signing, and other related work required to have a complete project. Anticipated construction start date is August 31, 2020, with subsequent milestone dates and final completion dates as found in the Contract Documents.
Highlighted Quantities:
Asphalt Surface and Existing Base Course Removal — 7,000± SY
Urban Roadway Reconstruction — 1,500± LF (W. Verona Ave. and Legion St.)
Public Sanitary Sewer — 8 PVC — 1,250± LF
Public Water Main — 10 Ductile Iron — 530± LF
Public Storm Sewer — Varied Size — 450± LF
Sanitary Manhole Structures — 9 Total (1 External Drop Structure)
Storm Sewer Manhole and Inlet Structures — 19 Total Structures
30 ± Dual 10x10 Box Culvert Extension (Design/Build)
Aggregate Base Course Placement — 5,800± TON
Asphalt Pavement — 2,000± TON
Concrete Sidewalk and Median Concrete — 7,300 SF
Pavement Marking and Signage
Phase Traffic Control with Detour Route
Erosion Control and Restoration
Light Pole Relocations
Bids will be received for a single prime contract. Bids shall be on a unit price basis.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents will be JSD Professional Services, Inc., 161 Horizon Drive, Suite 101, Verona, WI 53593 (Contact: Matt Haase, PE, or Donna Edge, Senior Project Coordinator), 608-848-5060. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Offices site on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and may obtain electronic copies of the Bidding Documents from the Quest online data network as described below.
Project Bidding Documents may be viewed and downloaded online on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from the Issuing Office at www.jsdinc.com or QuestCDN.com websites. Complete sets of Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the Issuing Offices website as portable document format (PDF) files for a $15.00 non-refundable payment. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the BIDDING DOCUMENTS link and by entering eBidDOCTM Number 7103594 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com. The cost of printed Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office will depend on the number and size of the Drawings and Project Manual, applicable taxes, and shipping method selected by the prospective Bidder. Cost of Bidding Documents and shipping is non-refundable. Upon Issuing Offices receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the prospective Bidders delivery method of choice; the shipping charge will depend on the shipping method chosen. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidders date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of the Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office.
BID SECURITY: Bid security in the amount of 5% of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
Bids shall be directed to Matt Haase, PE, JSD Professional Services, Inc., 161 Horizon Drive, Suite 101, Verona, WI 53593, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside envelope: BID FOR SUGAR CREEK COMMONS (SCC) PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS.
Bids will be accepted only from qualified Bidders. Refer to Article 3 of the Instructions to Bidders for qualification requirements.
Bidders Proof of Responsibility must be submitted to JSD in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
Sugar Creek Commons, LLC reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and to award the Contract in the best interest of Sugar Creek Commons, LLC.
Owner: Sugar Creek Commons, LLC
Owners Representative: Forward Development Group, LLC (FDG)
By: Ron Henshue
Title: CFO, Vice President of Operations
Date: July 31, 2020
Published: August 6 and 13, 2020
