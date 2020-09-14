Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Monday, October 5, 2020, via Zoom Webinar at 6:30 p.m., for the following planning and zoning matters:
1) Precise implementation plan (PIP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction of 1,600 square foot addition to Atkins Verona Bicycle Shoppe located at 517 Half Mile Road.
2) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction for up to 10,000 square feet of retail, 140 market rate apartments, and 110 workforce housing apartments located at 420 Church Avenue.
3) Zoning map amendment for 420 Church Avenue to rezone approximately10.73-acres to Urban Residential (UR) from their current classification of Neighborhood Residential (NR) and approximately 2.25-acres to Central Commercial (CC) from their current classification of Urban Commercial (UC).
Due to the current County Public Health Order, interested persons may comment electronically on the planning and zoning matter during the public hearing at the October 5th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations for these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decisions on Monday, October 12th.
FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, REGISTER AND SPEAK: Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting MUST register by 6:30 PM in advance of the meeting start time by emailing Adam.Sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling (608) 848-9941. You will be given information on how your speaking opportunity will be coordinated.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on these items or to receive copies of the submittals.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: September 17 and 24, 2020
