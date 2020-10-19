Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, via Zoom Webinar at 6:30 p.m., for the following planning and zoning matters:
1) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction for eighty (80) apartment units located at 121 and 125 Berkley Road.
2) General development plan (GDP) and Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction of a two (2)-story, 4,000 square foot building for a clinic with two (2) apartment units located at 300 East Verona Avenue.
3) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction for 160,430 square foot warehouse and a twenty-four (24) pump fuel station located south of County Highway M, west of Thousand Oaks Trail, north of American Way, and east of County Highway PD.
Due to the current County Public Health Order, interested persons may comment electronically on the planning and zoning matter during the public hearing at the November 4th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations for these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decisions on Monday, November 9th.
FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, REGISTER AND SPEAK: Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting MUST register by 6:30 PM in advance of the meeting start time by emailing Adam.Sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling (608) 848-9941. You will be given information on how your speaking opportunity will be coordinated.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on these items or to receive copies of the submittals.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: October 15 and 22, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
ELECTORS OF THE CITY AND TOWN OF VERONA
Notice is hereby given that the Public Test of the Automatic Tabulating and Electronic Voting Equipment to be used for the November 3, 2020 General Election in the City of Verona and Town of Verona will be conducted on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the respective municipal buildings. The City of Verona and Town of Verona will conduct their tests at 10:30 AM.
This test is open to the general public.
Ellen Clark, Clerk
City of Verona
111 Lincoln Street
Verona, WI 53593
608-845-6495
Teresa Withee, Clerk
Town of Verona
7669 County Highway PD
Verona, WI 53593
608-845-7187
Published: October 22, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *