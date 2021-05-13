Noah Roberts re-elected school board presidentNoah Roberts will spend his final year on the Verona Area Board of Education as its president. The 2015 graduate of the district will start his fifth year of being the board president after his fellow board members unanimously voted for him. He said he doesn’t plan to run for re-election next spring.
Lewis-Hawkins promoted to assistant superintendentAngela Lewis-Hawkins is the Verona Area School District’s next curriculum head. She was hired by the district in June 2020 as its first elementary school education director, will succeed Laurie Burgos in the new role in July. Burgos will become the new superintendent for the Evansville Community School District.
Burgos, Lee hired for administrative roles outside districtAssistant superintendent for academic services Laurie Burgos will be the new superintendent for the Evansville Community School District, starting on July 1. VAHS associate principal and director of Exploration Academy Pheng Lee will become the principal for DeForest Area High School starting in July.
Abongwa wins National Honor Society scholarshipVerona Area High School senior Angela Abongwa is one of 575 students across the country to win a National Honor Society scholarship. Abongwa, a national semi-finalist, will receive a $3,200 scholarship from the National Honor Society, and was informed of her win earlier this month.