VASD addressing pandemic’s effects on mental healthIn just five questions that take about two minutes to answer every day, students in the Verona Area School District can let their teachers know how they’re feeling.
VASD teachers, support staff get 2.8% wage increaseVerona Area School District teachers and support staff will get smaller wage increases this upcoming school year than last year. Under state law, the limit on the increase in base wages is half of what it was for 2020-21.
VASD promotes two for associate principal positionsAt Badger Ridge, literacy and equity specialist Shayla Glass-Thompson will succeed Jamie Thomas as associate principal, as Thomas moves into the principal role. At the high school, school counselor Shawn Harris will succeed Pheng Lee in the associate principal role.
Students take first place for proposalFor five Verona Area High School science club students, participating in the “Envirothon” competition for the first time in April had no expectation of cementing a first-place win.