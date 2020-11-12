Superintendent asks county to support student mental health
Dane County will start a work group focused on supporting school districts with meeting student mental health needs. Its formation comes after VASD superintendent Dean Gorrell reached out to the county asking how districts could partner with them to address mental health needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board member Williams holds virtual meet and greet
In a format that has become quintessentially 2020, the newest member of the Verona Area School Board introduced herself to the community virtually last week. Board member Kalyanna Williams hosted a Facebook Live from the district’s page on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Deadline to apply for holiday gifts Nov. 20
VASD families interested in assistance with providing Christmas magic to children can donate to a holiday gift fund. The deadline for applying is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and can be done by registering in an online form.
Stoner Prairie hosts ‘Pumpkin Palooza’
More than two dozen pumpkins faced the judgement of Stoner Prairie students and families Oct. 29 during “Pumpkin Palooza.” Families participated in a drive-thru, looking at decorated pumpkins set up on tables and announcing their favorites before getting a goody bag to take home.