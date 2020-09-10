District students with a disability and/or an Individualized Education Program can now receive in-person schooling after Public Health Madison and Dane County on Sept. 1 amended its Emergency Order 9 issued last month.
Three district schools have new principals for the 2020-21 school year. At Stoner Prairie, Julie Musgrove will succeed Tammy Thompson-Kapp, who resigned to take an administrative role in Baraboo. Jessica Beem, at Country View, and Paris Echoles, at Savanna Oaks, are succeeding two retiring administrators, Michelle Nummerdor and Sandy Eskrich, respectively.
During the school board’s, Aug. 17, meeting, VAHS counselor Walter Williams and Badger Ridge language and literacy equity specialist Shayla Glass-Thompson spoke about the need for better recruitment and retainment efforts for Black staff and supporting Black families.
Ten people have applied to be the seventh member of the district Board of Education, which has had a vacant seat since July 20, when Debbie Biddle announced her resignation prior to moving out of state. Biddle was re-elected to the seat in April after having been appointed in 2019.