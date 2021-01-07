Verona, Finnish students present trans-Atlantic solutions for climate change, virtual education
In a virtual call filled with peers, teachers and representatives from local and federal governments, Verona Area High School students and their Finnish counterparts pitched ideas last month to solve at least a few of the world’s problems.
District will provide 80 hours of COVID-19 leave to full-time staff, exclusive substitutes
The Verona Area School District will offer its employees and exclusive substitutes 80 hours of COVID-19 leave in response to the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act expiring.
Sugar Creek hands out 4,000 books to students
Sugar Creek Elementary School students were given the answer to any winter break boredom before they left for winter break earlier this month.
Two dozen participate in 'Bring Kids Back' rally
Around two dozen people ranging in age from elementary school students to adults participated in a “Bring Kids Back” rally on Monday, Dec. 21, outside of the Verona Area School District administration building.