Gorrell’s career closes after tumultuous yearDean Gorrell had plans when he gave the district almost a year-and-a-half of notice to find his successor. Instead, he found himself immersed in an ever-changing landscape of COVID-19 protocols and best practices.
VAHS students receive National Merit ScholarshipsNathan Arbogash, Surya Blasiole and Ben Wellnitz are three of 3,100 high school seniors nationwide who received college-based scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship program.
Zingsheim new elementary education directorVASD hired Adam Zingsheim, principal at Madison’s Falk Elementary, as the district’s second director of elementary education, succeeding Angela Lewis-Hawkins, who is now the district assistant superintendent of academic services.
Admin, supervisory staff get 2.75% salary increase
The Verona Area Board of Education approved a 2.75% salary increase for administrative and supervisory employees at its Monday, June 21, board meeting.
The increases are similar to what the school board approved for educators and support staff in the past few months.
District will continue to take PHMDC advice after state Supreme Court ruling
After a state Supreme Court ruling earlier this month that deemed that Public Health Madison and Dane County did not have the authority to order schools to close, Verona Area School District will continue to take its guidance into consideration.
Public information officer Raechelle Belli wrote in an email to the Press the district isn’t anticipating changing its reliance on medical advice and science from the professionals who understand the situation the best.
“Regardless of the enforcement power, we will continue to rely on their guidance with confirmation by our medical advisors to make the best decisions we can in the interest of health and safety for our students and staff,” she said.
The district is also monitoring COVID-19 data to determine what operational changes it might need to make heading into the fall and defining what metrics it might use in determining when to close classrooms or buildings, Belli wrote. Children younger than the age of 12 are not currently eligible to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.