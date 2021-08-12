VAHS’ Kabby Hong named state Teacher of the YearVAHS is home to this year’s state Department of Public Instruction’s Teacher of the Year. Kabby Hong was awarded as the top teacher on July 20, after he and four other teachers who were named Herb Kohl Fellows earlier this year were named as finalists.
VASD to finalize tax levy at electors meeting Aug. 16Verona Area School District residents age 18 and older can have a say on Monday, Aug. 16, in approving the district’s tax levy for the 2021-22 school year.
District to fill budget shortfall with federal fundsThe Verona Area School District is moving forward with the preliminary budget that was approved after the state’s biennial budget provided $1.3 million less than anticipated.
Sugar Creek wins three state awardsSugar Creek Elementary School has three new awards from the state Department of Public Instruction for its math, reading and behavioral work.