Syttende Mai Festival returned to the streets of Stoughton this past weekend for the first time since 2019.
The Chamber of Commerce reported that the festival included 13 virtual programs, 1,000 runners/walkers, 50 Viking Games competitors, more than 40 quilts and at least 500 cars attended the drive-through parade on Sunday.
Costumery is a part of the revelry and that was on full display — from babies in bonnets and dogs in bandanas of Norway’s flag, to girls in the traditional bunad and boys in plastic Viking helmets — and of course, ‘Uff Da’ T-shirts.
As is expected by anyone familiar with the annual celebration of Norway’s Constitution Day, the Stoughton FFA Alumni’s food truck selling cream puffs and cheese curds attracted the longest line of hungry festival-goers, but it was well-matched by other food vendors.
Other food for sale included Ernie’s Kettle Korn, the Viking Brew Pub selling brats, corn on the cob and walking tacos, the Stoughton Lions Club selling burgers and hot dogs, Stoughton Youth Hockey serving Ben’s Pretzels, and the parents of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers selling cotton candy, Norwegian meatballs, lefse and varme pølse — or lefse-wrapped hotdogs.
On Friday afternoon, members of The Friends of the Stoughton Public Library sorted through pie donations on the stage at Stoughton Village Theatre, where their Saturday pie sale will take place this year instead of in the usual library.
The Stoughton Village Players have prepared several looping retrospective videos which will be on display in the lobby of the theater Friday and Saturday, looking back at 100 years of the theater and 50 years of SVP.
And while the annual canoe race was not formally held this year, individuals could still register to receive an official T-shirt and participate on their own. The few canoes that floated down the Yahara on Friday night were cheered on by a small crowd from the riverbank near Forton Street Bridge.
Saturdays events included the Syttende Mai race of 20,17, 10 and 2 mile run/walk with hundreds participating. All the racers ended their accomplishment at Mandt Park.
The Viking Games Competition organized by Primal Fitness gym owner Jimmy Brooks took place behind Kegonsa Plaza. Competitors flipped four-foot tractors wheels and lifted 240 pound balls off the ground.
The Chorus Public House was open for the annual Quilt Show and exhibition. And with a Booster Button people could explore the city’s Norwegian Heritage Center, Livsreise and the Stoughton Historical Museum.
The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers held three packed performances in the Community Building. One of their first weekend long performance of the year. For five of the seniors dancers, Syttende Mai marks their last performances as dancer.
Hundreds of attendees, by car and on-foot, carried Norwegian flags, ate candy, sported bunads on Sunday, March 16 for the drive by parade at Mandt Park. Floats included past royalty, the Norwegian Dancers, Kicks Unlimited Karate and veterans.
Police chief Gregory Leck told the Hub that so many people attended the drive-by event, that a line of traffic could be seen out to Highway 138.