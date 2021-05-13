The Verona Area School District is preparing for the possibility of not returning police to its schools.
Even as administrators, the school board and the City of Verona continue to negotiate a contract for a police-school liaison officer – which the district wants to be an educator first – the district is increasing the size of its security team and adding a restorative justice coordinator.
The city had an officer stationed at the high school in some form since 2005, until schools let out for COVID-19 precautions in March 2020. With schools starting this school year mostly virtual and the 2020-21 contract still unsettled, police have not yet returned.
While it’s not unusual for the school officer to work while the contract is not yet final, this year’s negotiations are showing signs the contract could go away altogether.
The biggest is the implementation of a plan the district’s security coordinator, Corey Saffold, outlined last summer called, “PSLO Alternatives,” along with a request by the city to postpone all negotiations until after the school year ends.
On Monday, April 19, Saffold told the board his team is planning to hire two additional security assistants – one each for Badger Ridge Middle School and the high school – and a district-wide restorative justice coordinator. In July, Saffold had presented the plan as either an alternative to having a police-school liaison officer or a complement to the position, should a contract be approved.
Superintendent Dean Gorrell informed the board of the request by city administrator Adam Sayre and police chief Bernie Coughlin to put negotiations on hold April 14. Gorrell is retiring June 30 and will be succeeded by Tremayne Clardy, and Sayre told the Press the city wanted to bring Clardy into the conversation and review how the school year went without police.
Sayre added that the city wants to research restorative youth courts prior to the meeting.
The city and district administration have met twice this year to work through contract negotiations, according to a timeline provided by administration at the board meeting, and the sides appear to remain far apart on key issues.
The school district has pressed for a focus on restorative practices – such as not punishing students for small infractions to keep them from starting a criminal record at a young age – and mandatory increased collaboration between police and school officials. The city has insisted the school district report all incidents to the police when they occur, rather than contacting other agencies, such as child protective services, or handling them in-house.
Sayre said the city wanted to make sure that any restorative justice provisions included in the contract are effective before codifying them and that it is looking for violations of the law to be reported to the police department.
“That’s the root of what we want – someone breaks the law, we want to know about it,” he said.
But the city’s request to inform police of all incidents on school property is a “stumbling block” for the contract, attorney for the district Lori Lubinsky told the board, saying that she felt it would require the district to report all student misbehavior, or instances of child abuse or neglect, to the police department first.
“I understand from a law enforcement perspective you want to have safe schools – we get that, we agree with that, but the notion that ... we’re going to have to report every single arguable infraction of the law to the city police department, that creates a problem,” Lubinsky said. “It provides a mechanism where our students are put in the position of receiving citations for everyday student misbehavior.”
School board members had added those and other items to the draft contract last summer.
The city redlined those additions in September 2020, citing police department protocols. It stated that having a police-school liaison work full-time at the school would be detrimental to staffing needs and that additional training provisions for any officer who fills in for the police-school liaison title holder would mean the entire department would have to undergo the training.
Most board members seemed to express disappointment at a January meeting to review the city’s revisions, which also included language that would require district administrators and employees to call the police department to report incidents as they occur. The city and district were notably at odds after a March 2020 incident, in which the district did not contact police after a substitute teacher allegedly sexually assaulted students while working at Badger Ridge.
The district had satisfied the legal requirements by contacting Child Protective Services, but mayor Luke Diaz and the police department expressed frustration that officers were not called to respond.
The district’s contingency plan adds to the security force it created for the 2019-20 school year after it experienced three fights at the high school in one day the previous spring. It doubled its security assistant team to six members at the start of the 2020-21 school year, as the much larger high school campus opened.
Both of the new security assistants for the high school and Badger Ridge would focus on incident prevention by building relationships with students and facilitate mediations for student conflict, according to an informational slideshow presented to the board. The Badger Ridge security assistant would also be a mentor and participate in the school’s Circles of Support program, which gives students of color an opportunity to build a community with teachers and peers.
The restorative justice coordinator would act like a dean of students, with a focus on equitable discipline and create permanent solutions for ongoing conflicts, the slideshow presentation stated.