During the 2018-19 school year, Verona Area School District served nearly a half-million lunch meals to students.
But just two years later in 2020-21, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted K-12 education, lunch meals served within the district didn’t even reach half that despite being free, according to numbers provided to the Verona Press by district food service manager Cindra Magli.
In 2020-21, district food service staff provided 240,176 lunches and 242,247 breakfasts, Magli told the Press. In 2018-19, it served 486,630 lunches and 380,509 breakfasts.
The biggest drop in meals was at Verona Area High School, and Magli said one of the reasons was the lunchtime policy adapted for COVID-19. Students who opted for a phased-in return, beginning in February, were given an hour for lunch and encouraged to eat off-campus, at home and alone.
The drop was less stark at the elementary level, where nearly 60% of K-2 students attended in person starting at the beginning of the school year. Grades 3-5 returned in late January, and grades 6-12 returned in mid-February. When students did return during the second semester, around one-third opted to stay virtual through the rest of the year.
All meals were given to students for free because of reimbursement from the federal Department of Agriculture.
During the 2019-20 year, the district served 380,438 lunches and 305,203 breakfasts, even with the district not having students in person for the last month-and-a-half of the school year. It handed out meals at Verona parks and Fitchburg apartment complexes instead of the traditional lunch line.
The world Dean Gorrell is retiring into is not the same one in which he announced it, in January 2020.