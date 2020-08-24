Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, via Zoom Webinar at 6:30 p.m., for the following planning and zoning matters:
1) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction of 1,600 square foot addition to Atkins Verona Bicycle Shoppe located at 517 Half Mile Road.
2) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD) that would allow for the construction of a four (4)-story, 80-unit apartment building located at 410 and 420 West Verona Avenue.
Due to the current County Public Health Order, interested persons may comment electronically on the planning and zoning matter during the public hearing at the September 8th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations for these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decisions on Monday, September 14th.
FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, REGISTER AND SPEAK: Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting MUST register by 6:30 PM in advance of the meeting start time by emailing Adam.Sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling (608) 848-9941. You will be given information on how your speaking opportunity will be coordinated.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on these items or to receive copies of the submittals.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: August 20 and 27, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF VERONA EAST SIDE INTERCEPTOR AND MMSD PS 17 FORCE MAIN RELIEF PHASE I
CITY OF VERONA, WI
OWNER: Notice is hereby given by the City of Verona, Wisconsin that it will receive Bids for the Project ID 2018-108, City of Verona East Side Interceptor and MMSD PS 17 Force Main Relief Phase 1.
PROJECT: The major work consists of the following items: Approximately 6,928 LF of 24 — inch gravity flow Sanitary Sewer pipe and appurtenances, 6,845 LF of 24 – inch Sanitary Sewer Force Main and appurtenances, 7 Crossings of Badger Mill Creek, and 1,050 LF of trenchless pipe installation, testing of all installed infrastructure, abandonment of existing infrastructure after installation and testing of new, 3,790 LF of paved recreational trail, and restoration of all construction areas. Project A includes all sewer items and incidental in-stream construction per plans prepared by Dane County, Project B includes in-stream items prepared by Dane County. City reserves the right to award Project A and Project B or Project A to the prospective low bidder.
PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS: Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com. Download the digital Bidding Documents for $30 by inputting Quest project number 7224658 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
All Prime Bidders submitting a Bid shall obtain the Bidding Documents from QuestCDN.com. A link from the City of Verona web page will direct you to QUESTCDN.com, see http://www.ci.verona.wi.us/253/Public-Works/ Project Bidding Tab on the left side of the web page. No paper plan documents will be provided.
All questions regarding the project shall be directed to Theran Jacobson, City of Verona Director of Public Works, (608) 848-6801, theran.jacobson@ci.verona.wi.us or Eric Hjellen, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, (608) 222-1201, x348, erich@madsewer.org.
PRE-BID MEETING: A mandatory pre-bid online virtual meeting will be held at 2:00 P.M. (local time) on Thursday September 10, 2020. All prospective prime bidders are required to attend. Bids submitted by prime bidders who do not attend the pre-bid meeting will be considered unresponsive and will not be opened. The online virtual pre-bid meeting can be joined as follows:
Pre-Bid Conference: Verona East Side Interceptor and MMSD PS 17 Force Main Relief Phase I
Thu, Sep 10, 2020 2:00 PM — 3:00 PM (CDT)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/789555389
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States: +1 (646) 749-3122
- One-touch: tel:+16467493122,,789555389#
Access Code: 789-555-389
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/789555389
TIME: Bids will be received until 2 P.M. (CDT) on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at which time all proposals will be made publicly available. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the bid opening virtually as follows:
Bid Opening: Verona East Side Interceptor and MMSD PS 17 Force Main Relief Phase I
Thursday, Sept 17, 2020, 2 P.M. (CDT).
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/840334141
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States: +1 (224) 501-3412
- One-touch: tel:+12245013412, 840334141#
Access Code: 840-334-141
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/840334141
BIDS: The City has implemented online project bidding using the Quest Construction Data Network (Quest CDN). For this contract, the City will only accept electronic bids submitted through Quest CDN at www.questcdn.com.
BID SECURITY: A bid bond or certified check, payable to the City of Verona, in the amount of not less than 5% or more than 10% of the Bid shall accompany each Bid as a guarantee that if the Bid is accepted, the bidder will execute the contract and furnish 100% performance and payment bonds within 15 days after notice of award of the contract by the City.
WAGE SCALE: Prevailing hourly wage rates are not required as Part of Wisconsin Act 55. CONTRACTOR and SUBCONTRACTOR shall pay competitive wages for each classification of employee engaged in the work.
BID REJECTION: The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous to the City’s best interest.
BID WITHDRAWAL: All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for a period of 60 days after the time and date set for the opening thereof.
Published by authority of the City of Verona, Wisconsin
Luke Diaz, Mayor
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: August 20 and 27, 2020
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT,
DANE COUNTY,
SMALL CLAIMS PUBLICATION SUMMONS AND NOTICE
Case No. 20SC4339
Plaintiff(s):
Midwestern Wheels, Inc.
2350 N. Casaloma Dr. Suite 202
Appleton, WI 54914
-vs-
Defendant:
Alexandria A. Only
2120 High Ridge Trail, Apt. 306
Fitchburg, WI 53713
Publication Summons and Notice of Filing
TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S):
You are being sued by the person(s) above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above.
The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court: Dane County Courthouse
Telephone Number of Clerk of Court: 608-266-4311
Address: 215 S. Hamilton St.
City: Madison, WI 53703
on the following date and time: September 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county.
Christopher L. Fletcher
The Law Office of Christopher L. Fletcher, LLC
715-937-3054
State Bar Number: 1063240
August 20, 2020
Published: August 27, 2020
Town of Verona
Regular Town Board Meeting
Tuesday, September 1, 2020 6:30 PM
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Town Board will hold its regular town board meeting as a virtual meeting. The Town Board will not meet at Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD. Members of the Town Board and Staff may join the meeting by using Zoom Webinar, as described immediately below.
Members of the public can join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting.
Join the meeting via computer, tablet, or smart phone:
https://zoom.us/j/91773338512?pwd=b2s3bHZaVEdyUlZUc1hoREYzY3l1dz09
Meeting ID: 917 7333 8512
Passcode: 693012
Join the meeting via phone by dialing the number below and use the same meeting ID and password information
(312) 626-6799
Anyone with questions prior to the meeting may contact the Town at (608) 845-7187 or email Teresa Withee at twithee@town.verona.wi.us
PUBLIC SPEAKING INSTRUCTIONS
WRITTEN COMMENTS: You can send comments to the Town Board on any matter, either on or not on the agenda, by emailing mgeller@town.verona.wi.us or twithee@town.verona.wi.us or in writing to Town Board Chair, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI, 53593.
1) Call to Order/Approval of the agenda
2) Public Comment – Comments on matters not listed on this agenda could be placed on a future meeting agenda. If the Chair or staff has received written comments for items not on the agenda, these will be read.
3) Approval of minutes from August 4, 2020
4) Administrator/Planner Report
a) Public Works Project Manager Report
b) Clerk/Treasurer Report
5) Committee Reports
a) Plan Commission:
1. Discussion and Possible Action: Petition to rezone four delineated wetland pockets to a non-wetland classification for Madison-Verona Self Storage on 4234/4231 Maple Grove Drive
2. Discussion and Possible Action: Phase II Concept and Lighting Plan (application 2020-5) for Madison-Verona Self Storage on 423/42314 Maple Grove Drive
b) Public Works
1. Discussion and Possible Action: Driveway Permit for Sunset Moraine Farms LLC, 6403 County Trunk Highway M
2. Discussion and Possible Action: Change order for Payne and Dolan, Inc. for asphalt wedging and leveling on County View Road in the amount of $12,7500
3. Discussion and possible action re: Temporary Traffic Order to prohibit parking on Spring Rose Road until July 1st, 2021 for the section located between 2580 feet north and 3559 feet north of County Trunk Highway G
c) Ordinance Committee
d) Financial Sustainability Committee
e) Natural and Recreational Areas Committee
f) EMS Commission
g) Town Chair’s Business
h) Supervisor Announcements
6) New Business
I.
A.
B.
A. Discussion and Possible Action re: Selection of Website Consultant
B. Discussion re: Proposal for Solar Panel Installation at Town Hall
C. Discussion and Possible Action re: Payment of Bills
7) Adjournment
Regular board agendas are published in the Town’s official newspaper, The Verona Press. Per Resolution 2016-2 agendas are posted at the Town Hall and online at www.town.verona.wi.us. Use the ‘subscribe’ feature on the Town’s website to receive agendas and other announcements via email.
Notice is also given that a possible quorum of the Plan Commission and/or Public Works, Ordinance, Natural and Recreational Areas, and Financial Sustainability Committees and could occur at this meeting for the purposes of information gathering only.
If anyone having a qualifying disability as defined by the American with Disabilities Act needs an interpreter, materials in alternate formats, or other accommodations to access these meetings, please contact the Town of Verona @ 608-845-7187 or twithee@town.verona.wi.us. Please do so at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so that proper arrangements can be made.
Mark Geller, Town Chair, Town of Verona
Posted: August 24, 2020
Published: August 27, 2020
