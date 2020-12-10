True Coffee Roasters was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning after a coffee roaster caught fire and had to be put out by the firefighters.
According to a Fitchburg Fire Department news release, firefighters responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 about a possible structure fire at the coffee shop on the 5300 block of King James Way. Fitchburg and Madison firefighters responded, and put out the fire with a dry chemical fire extinguisher within 10 minutes from getting the call.
No injuries were reported at the scene, and everyone in the building at the time of the fire was able to evacuate safely, according to the news release.
The fire was contained to the roasting container, and the inside of the building did not sustain any smoke damage so once fire crews were finished, employees were able to safely return to work. Ventilating the building took about an hour, due to the large amount of smoke, and the size and layout of the building, according to the news release.
The Fitch-Rona EMS, the Fitchburg police and the Verona Fire Department assisted.