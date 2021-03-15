Age: 44
Family: Married with two children in Oregon High School
Occupation: Engineer
Lived in the district since: 2000-2005 and 2012-present
Political experience: Oregon School Board since 2018, Belleville School Board 2010-2012
Notable affiliations: None
Essay questions
Why are you running?
The Oregon School District is a leading educational organization with a long history of providing excellent education for the children in this community. During my three years serving on the Oregon School Board I have had the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with educators and students to improve educational equity, increase resources for mental health support, build a new school, maintain financial health, and realize tremendous innovations in the delivery of education. I want to continue my professional, thoughtful, and inclusive contributions toward providing a healthy vision and future to advance the exceptional educational experience for all students.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
Throughout the pandemic, the Oregon School District has remained dedicated to providing a high quality, consistent educational experience to all students, regardless of the delivery mode. I am proud of how we are navigating the pandemic-driven challenges to address socioeconomic needs, provide meals, internet access, and increased social/emotional supports.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning exacerbated by COVID-19 disruptions?
The board should continue to support the Whole Child approach to education. The district has a strong system of data analysis and intervention aimed at supporting learners who may be falling behind. This approach and system should be intensified post-pandemic to address prolonged impacts to learning and growth.
How should the district apply the lessons it has learned from a year of virtual schooling?
Being forced to unexpectedly shift the method in which we deliver education has emphasized the need for a more personalized approach to learning in a flexible environment. Going forward, the district will evaluate the school calendar, schedule, classroom format, and delivery method to achieve long-lasting individualized experiences for each student.
What’s something you’d like to help the district improve on in the next few years?
I am committed to continuing our collaborative work toward providing an inclusive environment for all students and staff by challenging current practices and evaluating equity impacts with each Board decision. I will also focus on accommodating District growth in a responsible, eco-friendly manner that retains our core values and identity.