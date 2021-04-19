All three incumbents retained their seats on the Stoughton School Board April 6, with former board president Liz Menzer falling short on her bid to return to the board.
Board president Frank Sullivan garnered the most votes with 2,690, followed by Allison Sorg with 2,403, Mia Croyle with 2,324, Menzer with 1,858 and newcomer Tiffany Greenheck with 911.
Sullivan, who first served on the board from 2013-15, and was appointed in 2017 to fill a vacant term, has been on the board since then, and has been president since 2018.
“I’m grateful to the voters of Stoughton who trusted me with another term,” he wrote the Hub in an email.
Sorg, first elected to the board in 2018, wrote in an email to the Hub that it’s been a challenging past year, trying to reopen the schools in a safe manner.
“(It) has been difficult for our staff, the community, and most of all, our students,” she wrote. “At the same time, we have been addressing all the other issues the school district faces, among them declining enrollment, a budget shortfall, equity, the school resource officer, and the turf at Collins Field. None of these issues have been easy, but our community has placed their trust in us to continue to have these conversations and continue to move our district forward.”
Croyle was elected for the first time after the board voted 6-2 last November to appoint her to fill the final few months of Kathleen Hoppe’s three-year term. In an email to the Hub, she described how she approached running for elected office for the first time.
The only way I wanted to do this was by being 100% transparent about who I am and what I believe in,” she wrote. “If anyone was going to fill in the circle next to my name, I wanted it to be because they believed in the same things I did.”
Croyle said the “major financial challenges” waiting for the board in the near future can also be a real opportunity.
“We can … step back and think about who we want to be as a district and take steady confident steps in that direction,” she wrote. “We need to offer more flexibility, for our students with and without learning differences. And we need to make our invitations to collaborate more accessible to families and the community. We can do all of these things and achieve excellence, but not if we are content with the status quo.”