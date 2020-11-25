The Oregon Tradesmen (6-5) split a weekend series against the first-place Rochester Grizzlies of Minnesota (10-2) this weekend.
After suffering two losses to the Grizzlies earlier one week ago, the Tradesmen were able to get their first win against Rochester. The Tradesmen (6-5) are in third place in the North American 3 Hockey League’s Central Division.
Tradesmen 4, Rochester 2
The Tradesmen were able to win their first game of two this weekend defeating Rochester 4-2 Friday, Nov. 20, at SLICE in Monroe.
After a scoreless first period, forward Abe Laggis was able to get the Tradesmen on the board as he scored early in the second period to put them up 1-0.
Forward Leo Runland, a Verona High School junior, added to the Tradesmen’s lead scoring at the 16:47 mark in the second period for his first goal of the season. Rochester was able to score late in the period to make it a one-score game before intermission.
Rochester then tied the game 2-2 early in the third as forward Matthew DeRosa scored early in the frame.
The Tradesmen took control from there as forwards Sam VanderHoeven and Brent Edmonson each scored to give the Tradesmen their sixth win of the year.
Tradesmen goalie Hunter Adams had 38 saves on 40 shots, getting the win in net for Oregon.
Rochester 5, Tradesmen 1
After another scoreless first period, Rochester was able to take a lead early in the second period as forward Peyton Hart put one in the net.
The Grizzlies then added another goal shortly when forward Joey Fodstad put one in to make it 2-0.
Rochester then scored two more early in the third period to make it 4-0 before the Tradesmen defenseman Luke McKinch scored to break the shut out, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Rochester added a late goal in the third and won the game 5-1.
The Tradesmen will play the Wausau RiverWolves (2-6) on Saturday, Nov. 26.