Lived in the Town of Verona since: 2005
Education: Degrees in computer science and math
Occupation: Retired
Political experience: Town Board since 2019, Ordinance Committee, Financial Sustainability Committee, Plan Commission
Essay questions
Why are you running for supervisor?
I’m running for supervisor as a way of contributing to our community. Many governmental issues are low-profile but important. I enjoy digging into details to help inform productive discussions. The Town has fairly new staff so knowledge from supervisors helps when questions come up.
What should be the town’s most important priority?
The Town’s top priority should be providing effective services. When done well this usually won’t attract much attention.
Since the 2016 boundary agreement, there’s been more development in the town. Is this a good thing?
Much of the development in the Town is independent of the intergovernmental agreement. Development is guided by the Town’s comprehensive plan which incorporates significant input from residents. People have a variety of opinions and the discussion of pros/cons would be lengthy so I don’t view this from a good/bad viewpoint. I would encourage people to plant trees!
How should the town balance the increasing costs of roads and infrastructure with its existing tax base limitations?
The budget is the biggest challenge for the Town. For roads and throughout the budget decisions come down to priorities and compromises. Specific to roads we look at how costs will be allocated over a 10-year period.
What should a supervisor’s role be in communicating with citizens?
I reach out to people when I learn about issues that may be of interest to them or when I have questions.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
Neighboring municipal officials will make decisions that they see as best serving their communities. Our best approach is to work for mutually beneficial outcomes.