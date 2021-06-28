Stoughton-based fantasy and horror author Katherine Addison – which is a pen name used by Sarah Monette for some of her works – will launch her new book later this month with an event co-hosted by the Stoughton Public Library.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Addison will release her new book “The Witness for the Dead,” at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn St. “The Witness for the Dead,” which revolves around character Thara Celehar whose quiet life is disrupted by a talent for communicating with the recently-deceased, is a follow-up to Addison’s book “The Goblin Emperor.”
During the event, Addison will read a new passage from her book and take questions from readers. Signed copies of “The Witness for the Dead,” as well as other books will be available for sale, according to an even description from the library.